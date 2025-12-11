Shocking numbers reveal full extent of flu wave spreading across the country

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England's hospitals are grappling with a record number of flu patients for this time of year, with figures soaring by 55 per cent in a single week, new NHS data reveals.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting warned of "a tidal wave of flu tearing through our hospitals" as an average of 2,660 flu patients were admitted daily last week, up from 1,717 the week prior. This compares to 1,861 patients at the same point last year, and just 402 in 2023.

Professor Meghana Pandit, NHS national medical director, warned the “unprecedented wave of super flu is leaving the NHS facing a worst-case scenario for this time of year” and there was no peak in sight.

Dr Vicky Price, president of the Society for Acute Medicine, said the “flu-nami” was hitting the NHS but this was “a sadly familiar picture of a system under relentless strain”.

She added: “This week we have seen clinicians reviewing patients in waiting rooms due to lack of space, and cupboards used as temporary clinical areas – a new low for patient care standards.”

What do the numbers say?

Weekly flu numbers in England peaked at 5,408 patients last winter and reached 5,441 over the winter of 2022/23, the highest level since the pandemic.

open image in gallery

Some hospitals across the country have asked staff, patients and visitors to wear face masks to cut the spread of flu, while others have gone in and out of critical incident status due to the high number of people attending A&E.

The NHS is also grappling with the threat of resident doctors going on strike next week in a dispute with the Government over pay and jobs.

Mr Streeting has offered the British Medical Association (BMA) a last-minute deal in the hope of avoiding a five-day strike, which starts next Wednesday.

The doctors’ union has agreed to put the offer to members over the coming days and, if they support it, the strike could be called off.

The offer includes a fast expansion of specialist training posts as well as covering out-of-pocket expenses such as exam fees, but does not include extra pay.

Mr Streeting said on Thursday: “The offer I have made to the BMA would help solve the jobs problem resident doctors are facing, and bring an end to strike action this Christmas, which is the most dangerous time of year.

“I urge resident doctors not to inflict further damage on the NHS, vote for this deal, and call off the Christmas strikes.”

The NHS data on Thursday shows 106 flu patients were in critical care beds in England last week, up from 69 the previous week, and a record number for this time of the year.

Hospital admission rates for flu in England overall are highest among people over 75 and children under five.

Separately, an average of 354 hospital beds were filled each day last week by patients with diarrhoea and vomiting or norovirus-like symptoms, up 35% from 263 the previous week.

This is lower than at this point last year but NHS England said winter viruses were beginning to “engulf hospitals”.

Prof Pandit said: “With record demand for A&E and ambulances and an impending resident doctors strike, this unprecedented wave of super flu is leaving the NHS facing a worst-case scenario for this time of year – with staff being pushed to the limit to keep providing the best possible care for patients.

“The numbers of patients in hospital with flu is extremely high for this time of year.

“Even worse, it continues to rise – and the peak is not in sight yet – so the NHS faces an extremely challenging few weeks ahead.

“NHS staff have pulled out all the stops to vaccinate more people than last year, and with just a week left to ensure maximum immunity from flu for Christmas Day, I would urge anyone eligible for the vaccine to please book an appointment or visit a walk-in site as soon as possible.”

open image in gallery

The data also shows the waiting list for planned hospital treatment in England has risen slightly to 7.40 million treatments waiting to be carried out at the end of October, up from 7.39 million at the end of September.

The number of patients waiting for treatment is broadly unchanged at 6.24 million.

open image in gallery

Dr Price, from the Society for Acute Medicine, said: “The latest NHS monthly performance data released today paints a sadly familiar picture of a system under relentless strain.

“With record-12-hour waits continuing to mount – 50,648 last month, up 10.6% on last year – we are witnessing the appalling reality of corridor care on an unprecedented scale.

open image in gallery

“While the ongoing ‘flu-nami’ is being invoked as the primary cause of the crisis, this is a convenient scapegoat when the reality is that the situation is a direct result of a long-standing and predictable breakdown in NHS capacity and workforce shortages.

“The situation in emergency departments has become so dire that what was once considered a critical incident is now seen as normal and routine.”

open image in gallery

Elsewhere, pharmacy organisations insisted they have good stocks of the flu vaccine after reports some patients were struggling to get one.

Dr Leyla Hannbeck, chief executive of the Independent pharmacies Association, said: “Independent pharmacies across the country are reporting a big surge in inquiries about flu vaccinations and treatment, particularly as we approach Christmas.

“In some areas the vaccine stock is depleting, but most pharmacies have sufficient stock.

“The message to patients is clear: don’t panic, but please inquire with your local pharmacy about vaccination and getting protection.”

National Pharmacy Association head of pharmacy advice, Jasmine Shah, told the Press Association: “As at today, Thursday, there does not appear to be a general shortage of flu jabs affecting local independent pharmacies.

“While some primary care providers may have temporarily run out of stock, NPA member pharmacies are telling us they still have good availability and are able to vaccinate patients promptly.”

Janet Morrison, chief executive of Community Pharmacy England, said there were isolated reports of a lack of supplies.

“Community pharmacies are busy vaccinating as many people as possible, but with a late surge in the number of people seeking flu jabs, people may need to wait a little longer than usual to secure an appointment,” she said.

“While we have had some isolated reports of pharmacies struggling to obtain flu vaccination supplies, this seems to be very dependent on location; some supplies still appear to be available in some locations, and all pharmacies will be working hard to source extra stock if they need it.

“If people are trying to get their flu jab, a good first step would be to simply check in with their local pharmacy.”

Sarah Woolnough, chief executive of the King’s Fund, said: “The NHS is under unprecedented pressure due to an unrelenting flu wave whilst not knowing if it will have to face another round of industrial action that will prove a challenge for staff and NHS leaders to manage.

“It is the ‘worst case scenario’ and will be worrying to staff and patients alike.”