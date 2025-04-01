One of the worst flu seasons in years will linger this spring, CDC warns

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

One of the most intense flu seasons the U.S. has seen in years will continue to linger this spring, according to federal health officials.

There have already been at least 43 million illnesses, 560,000 hospitalizations and 24,000 deaths from seasonal influenza thus far, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including more than 150 pediatric deaths.

“Seasonal influenza (flu) activity remains elevated nationally but has decreased for five consecutive weeks,” the agency wrote in its latest update. “The season has peaked; however, flu-related medical visits, hospitalizations, and deaths remain elevated, and CDC expects several more weeks of flu activity.”

While flu seasons typically taper as the temperature warms, the virus circulates year-round.

This is the first season classified as “high severity” since the 2017-18 season, when there was a record number of flu-associated deaths in children and more than 80,000 deaths overall.

open image in gallery Health officials are warning that this year’s intense flu season will continue to hang around for ‘several’ more weeks. There have already been 43 million illnesses reported and 24,000 deaths ( AFP via Getty Images )

A flu season is deemed high severity by looking at rates of hospitalizations, percentages of deaths and influenza-like illness visits and translating the data into intensity thresholds. Severity is classified as “high” if at least two indicators peak between mid-range and high-intensity thresholds.

The CDC notes that the cumulative hospitalization rate for this season is the highest it has seen since 2010 to 2011.

While many Americans expect flu season to end with the spring, experts say that isn’t the case.

“I think a lot of people have been acclimatized to relatively mild flu seasons the last several years, because the Covid-19 pandemic really disrupted the circulation of flu,” Dr. Amesh Adalja, an infectious disease expert at Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, told Nexstar.

“This season has been more on par with seasons that we saw pre-Covid. It’s sort of going back to resembling what we used to have in 2018-19, which people have long forgotten about,” he said.

Health officials in Oregon and elsewhere are telling residents to expect impacts into the spring– noting that it’s not too late to get a flu shot.

open image in gallery Getting a flu shot remains the best way for people to protect themselves against the flu. And, it’s not too late to get it ( Getty Images for National Counci )

“People continue to be hospitalized with the flu, at a time of the year when Oregon flu activity traditionally begins to wind down," the Oregon Health Authority said in a recent Facebook post.

“Late season surges are not uncommon, and Oregon’s flu season usually lasts well into April, sometimes May or even June,” it said. “So if you haven’t gotten your flu vaccine yet this season, it’s not too late!”

"We usually think about the flu shot as a fall activity, but as we've heard, the flu is still active in most communities and can remain active through April," Indiana pharmacist Kelly Goode told WTHR. "The flu vaccine is not only the best safe and effective way to guard against flu, but also plays a crucial role in reducing the potential for other serious complications. So if you haven't gotten your flu shot yet, you should make plans to visit your doctor or pharmacist as soon as possible."