Australia faces worst flu season in years as scientists ready for UK winter

The worsening flu season in Australia has provoked fears among UK scientists that the country will follow suit this winter, leading to mass infections and hospitalisations among all age groups.

Australia is bracing for its worst flu seasons in five years, after Covid restrictions suppressed the circulation of the influenza virus in 2020 and 2021.

Almost 40,000 cases have been reported in the country since the beginning of the year, 26,000 of which have come in the second and third week of May. Hospitalisations are doubling every week in the state of Queensland, while nationwide rates are particularly high among young people.

The Australian Medical Association has warned of a looming “disaster,” with scientists in the UK fearful that similar scenes could be repeated once winter sets in.

Julian Tang, a professor of respiratory sciences at the University of Leicester, said Britain does not always follow the trend seen in the southern hemisphere.

However, this year, he added, “I think we will see more flu as Covid-19 restrictions are lifted (enhanced social mixing and international travel), together with reduced cross-protective immunity to any recently circulating flu strains because of restrictions.”

Prof Tang said emerging data suggests that the global incidence of influenza is returning to its pre-Covid levels. Different strains of the virus are re-circulating in different parts of the world, some of which are more transmissible and deadly than others.

“In fact, there may be some overshoot because of that lack of previous exposure/immunity during the pandemic years - so we may experience a worse flu season in the coming winter than those that we experienced pre-Covid,” Prof Tang added.

“This may also apply to other seasonal respiratory viruses, that have all been suppressed significantly due to Covid restrictions.”

Profesor Deenan Pillay, a virologist at University College London, also said he believed that the UK “will follow the southern hemisphere” this year.

The World Health Organisation convenes technical consultations twice a year, in February and September, to recommend which viruses to include in the seasonal flu vaccines for the northern and southern hemispheres.

Health authorities in Australia have said it is “too early” to determine the effectiveness of the flu vaccine currently being rolled out in the southern hemisphere. The country is experiencing large outbreaks of two co-circulating influenza strains, H1 and H3.

The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation has already begun discussions for the UK’s flu vaccination programme, with operational guidance for the coming season set to be outlined after the forming meeting in June.

World news in pictures Show all 50 1 /50 World news in pictures World news in pictures 26 May 2022 This aerial view shows French tightrope walker Nathan Paulin walking on a slackline close to Le Mont Saint-Michel abbey, north-western France AFP/Getty World news in pictures 25 May 2022 Sailors and Marines line the deck of the USS Bataan, a US Navy Wasp-class amphibious assault ship, as it sails past the Statue of Liberty among the parade of ships during “Fleet Week 2022” in New York City Reuters World news in pictures 24 May 2022 People ride a metro in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine, on May 24, 2022, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. - After nearly three months of interruption due to the Russian offensive on the second largest city in Ukraine, the Kharkiv metro, which for a long time hosted people protecting themselves from artillery fire, resumed on May 24, 2022. AFP/Getty World news in pictures 23 May 2022 An aerial view of a massive dust storm advancing into Kuwait City above Kuwait University Campus AFP/Getty World news in pictures 22 May 2022 Two national guard visit the grave of a late soldier in Kharkiv cemetery, eastern Ukraine AP World news in pictures 21 May 2022 Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison hugs his daughters Lily and Abbey at a Liberal Party function in Sydney, Australia. Morrison has conceded defeat and has confirmed that he would hand over the leadership of the Liberal Party following his party’s loss to Labor’s Anthony Albanese AP World news in pictures 20 May 2022 People look at the sun rising at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool in Washington, DC EPA World news in pictures 19 May 2022 Ultra Orthodox Jews dance around a bonfire during Lag BaOmer celebrations at the traditional grave site of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai at Mount Meron, northern Israel AP World news in pictures 18 May 2022 Dolporn Chumchoochan of Thailand competes during the rhythmic gymnastics women qualifications event at the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi AFP/Getty World news in pictures 17 May 2022 Day laborers eat ice-cream during a hot summer day in Dhaka, Bangladesh EPA World news in pictures 16 May 2022 An armed guard at an elephant tusk store in Harare, Zimbabwe. AFP via Getty Images World news in pictures 15 May 2022 Children walk hand in hand out near the scene of a shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, NY AP World news in pictures 14 May 2022 Pope Francis in a wheelchair attends an audience with pilgrims of the Institute of the Religious Teachers Filippini in the Paul VI hall, Vatican City EPA World news in pictures 13 May 2022 Palestinian mourners carry the casket of slain Al-Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Aklel, during her funeral procession from the church toward the cemetary, in Jerusalem AFP/Getty World news in pictures 12 May 2022 This is the first image of Sagittarius A* (or Sgr A* for short), the supermassive black hole at the center of our galaxy. It was captured by the Event Horizon Telescope Reuters World news in pictures 11 May 2022 A performer stands in front of thousands of knitted blankets on the school field at Steyn City, to mark the upcoming Nelson Mandela Day, as part of the 67 Blankets for Nelson Mandela Day project in Johannesburg, South Africa EPA World news in pictures 10 May 2022 People walk past a burnt bus near Sri Lanka's former prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa's official residence, a day after it was torched by protesters in Colombo AFP/Getty World news in pictures 9 May 2022 Russian service members march during a parade on Victory Day, which marks the 77th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War Two, in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia Reuters World news in pictures 8 May 2022 First lady Jill Biden greets Olena Zelenska, spouse of Ukrainian's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, outside of School 6, a public school that has taken in displaced students in Uzhhorod, Ukraine AP World news in pictures 7 May 2022 A man rides his bicycle past a wall mural in Mumbai AFP/Getty World news in pictures 6 May 2022 Returning for the third time since its mining in 1901, the 'Red Cross', a fancy intense yellow, cushion-shaped 205.07 carat diamond and a 228.31 carat white diamond called 'The Rock' that could fetch 30 million US dollars and is the largest ever seen throughout auction market history are pictured during a preview at Christie's before their auction sale in Geneva, Switzerland Reuters World news in pictures 5 May 2022 An aerial picture shows a view of Iraq's southern city of Nasiriyah during a heavy sandstorm AFP/Getty World news in pictures 4 May 2022 Vehicles on fire at an oil depot after missiles struck the facility in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in Makiivka, Ukraine AP World news in pictures 3 May 2022 US Senator Elizabeth Warren speaks to pro-choice demonstrators outside of the US Supreme Court Building in Washington, DC. In a leaked initial draft majority opinion obtained by Politico, and authenticated by Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito wrote that the cases Roe v Wade and Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pennsylvania v Casey should be overturned, which would end federal protection of abortion rights across the country Getty World news in pictures 2 May 2022 Muslim worshippers pray during the Eid al-Fitr morning prayer sermon at a football stadium in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, as Muslims across the globe mark the end of the Holy month of Ramadan AFP/Getty World news in pictures 1 May 2022 Azovstal steel plant employee Maxim, last name withheld, evacuated from Mariupol, hugs his son Matvey, who had earlier left the city with his relatives, as they meet at a temporary accommodation centre during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the village of Bezimenne in the Donetsk Region, Ukraine Reuters World news in pictures 30 April 2022 Participants march during a lantern parade as part of a Lotus Lantern Festival to celebrate the upcoming Buddha’s birthday, in Seoul AFP/Getty World news in pictures 29 April 2022 A Muslim woman with a child leaves after offering prayers during Jumat-ul-Vida or the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, at Jama Masjid in the old quarters of Delhi, India Reuters World news in pictures 28 April 2022 Afghan children play in a field in Kabul AFP/Getty World news in pictures 27 April 2022 A ragpicker looks for reusable items while a fire rages at the Bhalswa landfill in New Delhi AP World news in pictures 26 April 2022 Yuri, a Ukrainian farmer, wearing body armor and helmet, works at the topsoil in a field, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine Reuters World news in pictures 25 April 2022 A staff member sprays disinfectant at a cinema as the city starts to reopen after a Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak in Shenyang, in China's northeastern Liaoning province AFP/Getty World news in pictures 24 April 2022 French President and La Republique en Marche (LREM) party candidate for re-election Emmanuel Macron (R) holds his fist in the air as he holds Brigitte Macron’s hand after his victory in France’s presidential election, at the Champ de Mars in Paris AFP/Getty World news in pictures 23 April 2022 A performer from the Salgueiro samba school parades during Carnival celebrations at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil AP World news in pictures 22 April 2022 Activists with the environmental group Extinction Rebellion (XRDC) hang a banner from the Wilson Building, the seat of DC’s local governance, for an Earth Day protest to ‘stop all new fossil fuel infrastructure in the nation’s capital’ in Washington, DC EPA World news in pictures 21 April 2022 Prime Minister Boris Johnson is dressed in a turban during a visit to Gujarat Biotechnology University, in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, as part of his two day trip to India PA World news in pictures 20 April 2022 Britain's Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, attends the Invictus Games in The Hague ANP/AFP/Getty World news in pictures 19 April 2022 Reporters look on at the Geo-Cosmos, the worlds first spherical display made using organic electroluminescent panels showing a high-resolution model of the Earth, during a media preview at the Miraikanon, the National Museum of Emerging Science and Innovation, in Tokyo AFP/Getty World news in pictures 18 April 2022 Service members of pro-Russian troops drive an armoured vehicle during Ukraine-Russia conflict near the southern port city of Mariupol, Ukraine Reuters World news in pictures 17 April 2022 Firefighters try to extinguish a fire in a residential building following bombardment in central Kharkiv AFP/Getty World news in pictures 16 April 2022 An activist playing the role of a victim takes part in a protest in support of Ukraine under the slogan "March for True Peace in Ukraine", as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Berlin, Germany Reuters World news in pictures 15 April 2022 A catholic faithful holds a crucifix during a prayer carried out by prelates in the Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris AFP/Getty World news in pictures 14 April 2022 This areal view shows a man walking across a destroyed bridge north of Durban AFP/Getty World news in pictures 13 April 2022 Two women hug outside a heavily damaged apartment block following an artillery attack during the Russian assault on Kharkiv Reuters World news in pictures 12 April 2022 Members of the New York Police Department and emergency vehicles crowd the streets after at least 16 people were injured during a rush-hour shooting at a subway station in Brooklyn AFP via Getty Images World news in pictures 11 April 2022 A university student shouts slogans during a protest against high prices of supplies, postponement of presidential elections and an extension of the president's term in front of the people's representative council (DPR) in Banda Aceh AFP/Getty World news in pictures 10 April 2022 Girls dressed as Kumari arrive to attend rituals to celebrate the Hindu festival of Navratri at the Adyapeath temple on the outskirts of Kolkata, India Reuters World news in pictures 9 April 2022 Volodymyr Zelensky and Boris Johnson walk during their meeting in downtown Kyiv AP World news in pictures 8 April 2022 An aerial photograph shows protesters holding a massive Ukrainian flag in Tirana’s main square, as they prepare to march toward the Russian Embassy AFP/Getty World news in pictures 7 April 2022 A remote controlled airplane enthusiast launches an electric glider from a cliff in Hong Kong – alternative outdoor activities are increasingly popular in Hong Kong as coronavirus restrictions have closed beaches, gyms and swimming pools. EPA

The vaccine watchdog will consider dosage and eligibility based on the experience of the southern hemisphere, along with other epidemiological reports and research.

Dr Maggie Wearmouth, a former JCVI member, said she was concerned by the situation in Australia, adding that “we always take the patterns of flu in other hemispheres very seriously in planning for forthcoming winter flu programmes”.

John McCauley, director of the World Influenza Centre at the Francis Crick Institute, who helps decide vaccine recommendations at the WHO’s bi-annual meetings, said the increase in Australia “has indeed been very sudden, and this might be indicative of waning immunity”.

He noted that New Zealand has yet to see much flu, “but it looks like South Africa’s season has started.”

Some countries in Europe, such as France, Luxembourg and the Netherlands, have experienced a late rise in cases toward the end of their flu seasons, yet this hasn’t been seen in the likes of the UK or Russia, Dr McCauley added.

“It’s been unusual in parts of Europe, and very different from China,” where there has been “a huge predominance of influenza B activity”.

Dr McCauley said there was much uncertainty ahead but warned that “we need to watch everywhere.”