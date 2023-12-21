Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Health Check email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The NHS could struggle to cope with a catastrophic flu season after leading medics warned of plunging flu vaccine uptake among its frontline staff.

NHS figures show just 39 per cent of frontline staff had a flu vaccine in November, down from 52 per cent in November 2020 and 70 per cent in 2020.

The worrying statistics mean the already under-strain service could lose crucial staff to illnesses and risk spreading the virus during its busiest winter period.

Warnings have also been issued this week over pressures on the health system as junior doctor hold a three day strike just before Christmas and have planned a five-day strike in the new year – traditionally the busiest time of year.

Last week, the government’s chief medical officer Christ Whitty said flu season - which traditionally takes hold in January - had officially kicked in.

Speaking to The Independent, Dr Adrian Boyle, president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine said: “We are concerned about staff vaccination against flu. Post-pandemic, there is a certain lack of appetite and there is probably a degree of apathy about staff getting vaccinated against flu, and we think that’s a problem.

“We need to be doing more to get stuff vaccinated against flu.”

He added: “I think societally and as healthcare practitioners, I think we have a moral duty to get ourselves vaccinated so we don't create gaps by going off sick and we don't infect our patients.”

Dr Jeanette Dickson, chair of the Academy of Medical Royal Colleges, said: “These figures are concerning. As ever it’s about making sure the vaccination is easily available in places and at times that suit the staff. However, given the extraordinary pressure staff are working under they may have overlooked this simple way to protect themselves and their patients.”

This week, NHS England wrote to healthcare leaders asking them to “make every effort to ensure that eligible frontline staff are offered and easily able to access their vaccine and are encouraged to do so”.

Leaders were asked to ensure there are clearly signposted local flu and Covid vaccination arrangements for staff until 31 January 2024.

There are 1,140,978 frontline NHS staff who are eligible for a flu vaccine and pre-pandemic 43 per cent of staff had had their vaccine by this time of the year.

Area % of staff with vaccine Total vaccinated England 39% 446,429 East of England 41.6% 48,757 London 33.4% 51,148 Midlands 37.0% 80,908 North East and Yorkshire 41.3% 78,315 North West 38.4% 62,558 South East 41.9% 65,655 South West 45.3% 52,497

Figures show 28 per cent of staff had their Covid-19 booster vaccine by November this year compared to 41 per cent last year.

The figures come following a warning from NHS England over rising flu hospital admissions with 402 patients in hospital, up by two thirds on the week before.

During the first week of December, 47,388 NHS staff were off sick each day, lower than last year’s record when the number reached 55,455.

An NHS spokesperson said: “The NHS continues to make it as easy as possible for eligible frontline staff to get vaccinated to protect themselves, patients and the service, with more sites offering the vaccine than ever before.

“Both flu and Covid have a serious impact on the health of thousands of people every year, and the NHS needs as many of our staff as possible to be fighting fit over winter when the health service comes under pressure.

“It is not too late to come forward – we urge any eligible professionals who have not been vaccinated to speak to their employer to get their vaccines as soon as possible – This could save your life.”