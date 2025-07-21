Forever chemicals in household objects linked to type 2 diabetes, scientists warn
PFAS can disrupt metabolism and increase diabetes risk, study finds
Common “forever chemicals” found in everyday items like non-stick cookware, food packaging and waterproof clothing could increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes, new research has found.
The study adds to a growing body of research pointing to a role of plastic-related “forever chemicals”, also known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAs), in disrupting human metabolism.
Researchers in New York analysed health records and blood samples from 360 people, comparing individuals recently diagnosed with type 2 diabetes to those without.
They found that people with higher levels of PFAs in their blood were up to 31 per cent more likely to develop diabetes.
PFAS are a class of thousands of human-made chemicals used since the 1940s in stain-resistant furniture, greaseproof food packaging, cosmetics and firefighting foams. They are known for persisting in the environment and the bloodstream, earning them the name “forever chemicals.”
The study showed these chemicals appear to interfere with amino acid biosynthesis and drug metabolism – processes that are critical to the body’s blood sugar regulation.
“PFAS are synthetic chemicals that resist heat, oil, water, and stains, and are found in countless everyday consumer products,” said Dr Vishal Midya, senior author of the study and assistant professor of environmental medicine at Mount Sinai’s Icahn School of Medicine.
“Because they don’t break down easily, PFAS accumulate in the environment – and in human bodies.”
The researchers said their findings point to a need to factor in environmental exposure, not just genetics or lifestyle, when trying to prevent type 2 diabetes.
“Mounting research suggests that PFAS are a risk factor for several chronic diseases, such as obesity, liver disease, and diabetes,” said Dr Damaskini Valvi, associate professor of public health and environmental medicine at Mount Sinai.
PFAS have already been linked to several health problems, including cancers, reproductive harm, and immune system suppression. These substances are so widespread that a long-term US government study found 98 per cent of Americans had some amount of PFAs in their blood.
While earlier research, including a Harvard study, has linked PFAS to diabetes risk, the Mount Sinai researchers say their study is among the first to explore how these chemicals may disrupt metabolic pathways in diverse, urban populations.
The findings come amid global talks on whether limiting PFAS should be included in a forthcoming UN plastics treaty. A growing number of countries, including many in the European Union, have already announced or implemented their own restrictions on PFAs in consumer products.
