A woman has claimed she began suffering from “functional tics” after returning from an island holiday.

TikToker @mimidarlingbeauty said she began experiencing tics while watching a movie a day after getting back from a trip to Ibiza, Spain.

She said a psychiatrist subsequently diagnosed her with a functional tic.

Functional tics are part of a functional neurological disorder (FND), which is described “as a disorder of movement and sensation where there is a particular problem with voluntary movement, but not of automatic movement.”

The TikToker shared her experience with the disorder in a video posted on the platform.

“This is my reality. I wanna be open and honest with what I’ve been going through,” she said.

She showed footage of herself jolting from the tics as she was out shopping or eating out. She said her tics manifest as head jolts or involuntary body movements.

The TikToker also said she is now unable to drive or go anywhere alone.

“Everything changed in a heartbeat,” she said. “It’s affected every aspect of my life right now.”

The video has now amassed over 5.1 million views, with one viewer describing the TikToker as “very brave”.

Another person commented: “I have functional tics as a part of FND and they present in a very similar way. I am now in remission — it can get better! Lots of love.”

The TikToker said FND is “just another chapter” in her life.