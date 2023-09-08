Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

TikToker suddenly begins suffering ‘functional tics’ after island holiday: ‘Everything changed in a heartbeat’

Woman consults psychiatrist, saying she is now unable to drive or go anywhere alone

Martha McHardy
Friday 08 September 2023 20:03
Comments
<p>A woman has claimed she began suffering from ‘functional tics’ after returning from a Mediterranean island </p>

A woman has claimed she began suffering from ‘functional tics’ after returning from a Mediterranean island

(@mimidarlingbeauty via TikTok)

A woman has claimed she began suffering from “functional tics” after returning from an island holiday.

TikToker @mimidarlingbeauty said she began experiencing tics while watching a movie a day after getting back from a trip to Ibiza, Spain.

She said a psychiatrist subsequently diagnosed her with a functional tic.

Functional tics are part of a functional neurological disorder (FND), which is described “as a disorder of movement and sensation where there is a particular problem with voluntary movement, but not of automatic movement.”

The TikToker shared her experience with the disorder in a video posted on the platform.

“This is my reality. I wanna be open and honest with what I’ve been going through,” she said.

Recommended

She showed footage of herself jolting from the tics as she was out shopping or eating out. She said her tics manifest as head jolts or involuntary body movements.

The TikToker also said she is now unable to drive or go anywhere alone.

“Everything changed in a heartbeat,” she said. “It’s affected every aspect of my life right now.”

The video has now amassed over 5.1 million views, with one viewer describing the TikToker as “very brave”.

Recommended

Another person commented: “I have functional tics as a part of FND and they present in a very similar way. I am now in remission — it can get better! Lots of love.”

The TikToker said FND is “just another chapter” in her life.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in