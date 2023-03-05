Botched gastric sleeve surgery leaves woman with stomach ‘like concrete’

Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman who raised over £2k via a GoFundMe for a gastric sleeve operation has been left fighting for her life after botched surgery left her stomach ‘’like concrete’’.

Pinky Jolley, 45, travelled to Istanbul, Turkey, for the weight loss procedure in November 2022 after tipping the scales at 17st 11lbs.

UK doctors had confirmed the diabetic, who was a dress size 24, should slim down when she piled on the pounds after serious medical complications left her in a wheelchair.

Pinky, who is currently unemployed, quickly raised £2,100 for accommodation, flights and the surgery and after booking the procedure, flew out for it just two months later.

But after arriving at the clinic, she became increasingly concerned when medics there ‘’could barely speak English’’ -but felt she had to go ahead with the surgery to have 85% of her stomach removed.

After a two-hour operation, she experienced a myriad of complications, including intense abdominal pain, vomiting, and dehydration.

Just four days afterwards, Pinky returned to her home in Wirral, Merseyside, on December 2022, where her local GP recommended an immediate visit to the hospital.

Doctors at Arrow Park Hospital, The Wirral, did an emergency CT scan and discovered a serious leak after surgery had led to infection which had turned her internal organs ‘’to concrete’’.

UK doctors had confirmed the diabetic, who was a dress size 24, should slim down after she piled on the pounds after serious medical complications left her in a wheelchair (Pinky Jolley / SWNS)

Three surgeons were then forced to ‘’jet-wash’’ the inside of her stomach to save her life, on 29 January 2023.

Pinky battled sepsis in the Royal Liverpool University Hospital, Liverpool, for over a month before finally being able to return home on 26 March 2023.

She has not been able to eat solid food since November - due to fear of further infection within the stomach - instead relying on a feeding tube to sustain her.

Pinky, from Wirral, Merseyside, said: “I feel misled and upset that something that was meant to help has caused me so much suffering.

“I’ve lost four stone in four weeks because my stomach is tiny.

“I wanted to lose eight stone within two years.

“I’ve had to have a feeding tube to help but everything is so painful.

‘’After nearly dying I just wish I never got a gastric sleeve.

‘’They totally botched the operation and left my insides so infected they were all hard and like concrete the doctors said.

‘’It’s been a horrible ordeal I just want to be well again.

‘’Looking back it was so cheap that I really should have thought twice but I just got so swept up.’’

After four years of trying to find help for her weight issues, the wheelchair user made the decision to fundraise for a gastric sleeve operation, with the support of husband and full time carer, Paul Jolley, 43.

Pinky Jolley, 45, travelled to Istanbul, Turkey, for the weight loss procedure in November 2022 after tipping the scales at 17st 11lbs (Pinky Jolley / SWNS)

Pinky explained: “I was excited that I might be finally doing something about my weight that I had waited four years to sort out.

“I had so much support from people after raising the money.

“I wanted to get started straight away.”

Pinky underwent major surgery to remove 85% of her stomach and spent two days in a Turkish hospital recovering.

But upon returning home she endured intense abominable pain, vomiting and extreme dehydration.

Pinky explained: “It felt like someone was stabbing my stomach constantly.

“The only pain medication that was offered was paracetamol which barely helped with the pain.

“I demanded blood tests because I had never felt pain like this before.”

After being rushed hospital surgeons battled to fight the stomach infection and were forced to fit her with a feeding tube through her nose.

A woman who raised over £2k via a GoFundMe for a gastric sleeve operation has been left fighting for her life after botched surgery left her stomach ’like concrete’ (Pinky Jolley / SWNS)

Pinky, who now weighs just 13st and is a dress size 18, and has been left with a gaping hole in her stomach, said: “I’m lucky to be alive - my body was riddled with infection.

“I did nine months of research and wished they had performed a leak test.

“No one should have to go through this pain.

“I’m so thankful for all the help I’ve received when I returned.

“I’ve lost so much weight, but this isn’t how I wanted it to happen.”