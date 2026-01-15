The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Generic Ozempic drugs are about to flood the market
Semaglutide’s U.S. patents keep generics out until around 2031 or 2035, maintaining Novo Nordisk’s exclusivity and high prices
Affordable, regulated versions of Ozempic, the well-known diabetes and weight-loss shot from Novo Nordisk, are about to hit markets around the world, which could shake up the obesity drug scene.
The change comes as patents on semaglutide, the active ingredient in Ozempic and related drugs like Wegovy, begin expiring in Canada, India, China and Brazil, Bloomberg reports.
The expiration of patents opens the door for multiple generic manufacturers to produce lower-cost versions of the medication, which could greatly reduce prices and expand patient access beyond the expensive branded options.
Analysts say this wave of generics may challenge Novo Nordisk’s dominance in the GLP‑1 weight-loss category and reshape competitive dynamics, as both global and regional producers prepare for rapid launches once exclusivity ends.
In Canada, semaglutide officially lost patent protection this month, allowing domestic generic production and sales. With generics now permitted, prices could drop significantly, making the medication more affordable for patients who previously struggled with access.
However, the end of patent protections also raises policy and public health considerations. Patents exist to help pharmaceutical companies recoup research and development costs, but generics put pressure on healthcare systems to determine who should have access, how the drugs are priced and what role government coverage should play.
Novo Nordisk confirmed last year that its Canadian semaglutide patent lapse was intentional, part of a global strategy, not a missed maintenance fee, potentially influenced by price controls or other strategic factors.
Ozempic, launched in the U.S. in 2018 for Type 2 diabetes and later popularized in Hollywood for weight loss, gained huge recognition with the 2021 launch of Wegovy. High demand strained Novo Nordisk’s production, delayed international launches, and even sparked black‑market activity and robberies in cities around the world, including an attempted robbery in Detroit and São Paulo, Brazil.
Experts warn that cheaper semaglutide could dramatically reshape prescribing patterns, insurance coverage, and public health strategies, especially given soaring demand for GLP‑1 treatments and the heated debate over their use for both medical and cosmetic weight loss.
Semaglutide is still under U.S. patents, keeping generics out until around 2031 and 2035, depending on secondary protections. Once expired and FDA-approved, generics could enter, but for now, Novo Nordisk retains exclusive rights and high prices.
Last week, Amazon Pharmacy announced it is now offering Wegovy, Novo Nordisk’s first oral GLP‑1 weight-loss pill, online for insured and uninsured patients.
Insured customers may pay as little as $25 per month, while uninsured patients pay around $149. Amazon provides nationwide delivery and lets users compare prices with coupons applied automatically.
