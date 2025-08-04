World-first vaccine rolled out across England amid record levels of infection
Antibiotic-resistant strains of the infection are on the rise
England has launched a world-first gonorrhoea vaccination programme, aimed at curbing soaring infection rates and tackling the growing threat of antibiotic-resistant strains.
The initiative comes after cases of the sexually transmitted infection (STI) in England reached a record 85,000 in 2023, the highest since records began in 1918.
Available free of charge from Monday at sexual health clinics, the jab is being offered to those at highest risk.
This includes gay and bisexual men with a recent history of multiple sexual partners or a bacterial STI.
The vaccine, an existing jab known as 4CMenB, is currently used to protect against meningococcal B disease, which can cause meningitis and sepsis.
It is used in the routine childhood programme and given to babies at eight weeks, 16 weeks and one year.
Officials anticipate the programme will save the NHS £7.9 million over the next decade.
The programme could prevent up to 100,000 cases of gonorrhoea, according to doctors.
The STI disproportionately impacts specific communities, such as those in deprived areas, people of black Caribbean ethnicity, and gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men, according to the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI).
Patients getting the gonorrhoea vaccine will also be offered jabs for mpox, human papillomavirus (HPV), and hepatitis A and B at their appointment.
“Rolling out this world-leading gonorrhoea vaccination programme in sexual health clinics in England represents a major breakthrough in preventing an infection that has reached record levels,” Ashley Dalton, the minister for public health and prevention, said.
“This government’s world-first vaccination programme will help turn the tide on infections, as well as tackling head-on the growing threat of antibiotic resistance.
“I strongly encourage anyone who is eligible to come forward for vaccination, to protect not only yourselves but also your sexual partners.”