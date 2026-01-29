Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Dozens of children harmed by Great Ormond Street surgeon, report finds

Yaser Jabbar specialised in lower limb reconstruction at the hospital for years

Yaser Jabbar treated more than 700 children at Great Ormond Street Hospital
Yaser Jabbar treated more than 700 children at Great Ormond Street Hospital (CMC Hospital)

Nearly 100 patients suffered harm at the hands of orthopaedic surgeon Yaser Jabbar, a Great Ormond Street Hospital (Gosh) review, released on Thursday, has concluded.

Mr Jabbar, who specialised in lower limb reconstruction, treated hundreds of children between 2017 and 2022.

Of the 94 harmed, 36 children experienced severe harm, while 39 patients sustained moderate harm and 19 suffered mild harm.

The hospital's review also noted that 642 patients under Mr Jabbar's care did not suffer harm directly attributable to him.

Mr Jabbar is now understood to be living abroad and no longer holds a licence to practise medicine in the UK.

The hospital launched the review in September 2024 after concerns were raised about the surgeon’s practice.

There were allegations that some children underwent botched procedures
There were allegations that some children underwent botched procedures (Getty Images)

Citing a leaked report, The Sunday Times said at the time that some children had lifelong injuries, and some endured botched surgeries.

Caroline Murgatroyd, of Hudgell Solicitors, which represents some former patients, said at the time that initial findings by the Royal College of Surgeons “paint a very worrying picture of the treatment provided to children by Mr Jabbar”.

“They outline unacceptable assessments, examinations, clinical decision making, and treatments of patients, poor communication with families with regards to seeking their consent for treatments and procedures, as well as failures to make it clear what kind of complications children could face after undergoing surgery,” she continued.

“There are also references to children being subjected to surgeries which the RCS review panel could see no justification for, with children undergoing procedures which brought them no clear benefit.

“The findings so far have been shocking to read and have been very upsetting for our clients.”

More follows...

