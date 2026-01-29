Dozens of children harmed by Great Ormond Street surgeon, report finds

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Nearly 100 patients suffered harm at the hands of orthopaedic surgeon Yaser Jabbar, a Great Ormond Street Hospital (Gosh) review, released on Thursday, has concluded.

Mr Jabbar, who specialised in lower limb reconstruction, treated hundreds of children between 2017 and 2022.

Of the 94 harmed, 36 children experienced severe harm, while 39 patients sustained moderate harm and 19 suffered mild harm.

The hospital's review also noted that 642 patients under Mr Jabbar's care did not suffer harm directly attributable to him.

Mr Jabbar is now understood to be living abroad and no longer holds a licence to practise medicine in the UK.

The hospital launched the review in September 2024 after concerns were raised about the surgeon’s practice.

open image in gallery There were allegations that some children underwent botched procedures ( Getty Images )

Citing a leaked report, The Sunday Times said at the time that some children had lifelong injuries, and some endured botched surgeries.

Caroline Murgatroyd, of Hudgell Solicitors, which represents some former patients, said at the time that initial findings by the Royal College of Surgeons “paint a very worrying picture of the treatment provided to children by Mr Jabbar”.

“They outline unacceptable assessments, examinations, clinical decision making, and treatments of patients, poor communication with families with regards to seeking their consent for treatments and procedures, as well as failures to make it clear what kind of complications children could face after undergoing surgery,” she continued.

“There are also references to children being subjected to surgeries which the RCS review panel could see no justification for, with children undergoing procedures which brought them no clear benefit.

“The findings so far have been shocking to read and have been very upsetting for our clients.”

