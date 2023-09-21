Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Greg Brooks Jr, a football player at Louisiana State University (LSU) had a brain tumour removed last week after suffering from dizziness, according to the athlete’s family.

“Greg Jr was diagnosed last week with a large brain tumor that required emergency surgery,” the statement said. “Doctors successfully performed the procedure Friday to remove the mass, and we are awaiting biopsy results. We are grateful for the work and care of the medical staff helping Greg through these challenges and for the concern and love poured out by so many.”

In August, Brooks complained of vertigo, and he experienced dizziness in the middle of last week, according to reporting from The Washington Post . On Monday, LSU coach Brian Kelly said Brooks had experienced a medical emergency but did not provide further details, explaining that he didn’t want to “speak on the family’s behalf”.

A brain tumour can occur in the brain tissue or near it, and it’s composed of a growth of cells. These tumours can be found on the pituitary gland, nerves, or pineal gland, per the Mayo Clinic .

There are many types of brain tumours, including gliomas, choroid plexus tumours, embryonal tumours, germ cell tumours, pineal tumours, meningiomas, nerve tumours, and pituitary tumours.

Not all brain tumours are cancerous; some that aren’t cancerous can grow over time, eventually pressing on brain tissue. Brain tumours range in size. Some are very small because they result in symptoms that are quickly noticed, while others grow to be quite large before they’re detected.

This can depend on which section of the brain a tumour is found in. Some sections are more active than others; if a tumour grows near a section that’s not very active, it may take a while for a person to notice the symptoms caused by it.

Treatment options for brain tumours depend on what kind of tumour a person has, how large it is, and where it’s located in the brain. Surgery and radiation are sometimes suggested, depending on what type of brain tumour a person has.

Dizziness, which Brooks reportedly experienced recently, can be a symptom of a brain tumour; additional symptoms include headaches that are worse in the morning, headaches that become more frequent and severe, nausea and vomiting, blurry vision, losing feeling in the limbs, difficulty staying balanced, tiredness, speech issues, confusion, memory issues, changes to one’s personality or behaviour, hearing issues, seizures, and feeling abnormally hungry.

Symptoms can also depend on where a tumour is found: Tumours that have grown in the front of the brain may cause balance issues and difficulty walking as well as personality changes and forgetfulness. Those found in the middle or back of one’s brain may cause vision issues, while those found in the lower part of one’s brain can cause memory issues.

Brooks’s coaches don’t yet know if he’ll be able to play for the remainder of the season.

“Greg continues to fight, and we await further clarity on the extent of that battle,” his family said in the statement announcing his surgery. “His incredible strength of character gives us confidence, but we also know that he needs our support now more than ever. Please keep Greg and our family in your prayers.”