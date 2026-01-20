GSK acquiring firm developing food allergy treatment in £1.6bn deal

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

GSK has agreed to buy a pharmaceutical firm that is developing treatment for people with food allergies in a deal valued at 2.2 billion US dollars (£1.6 billion).

The London-listed company said the acquisition of Rapt Therapeutics includes ozureprubart, an antibody currently in phase two clinical development for prophylactic protection against food allergens.

The move will help the firm address what it says is a serious health risk with a significant unmet need for treatment.

As part of the deal, GSK will pay Rapt Therapeutics shareholders 58 US dollars (£43) per share, for an estimated total value of 2.2 billion US dollars (£1.6 billion).

The transaction is expected to complete during the first quarter of 2026.

Rapt is a California-based pharmaceutical firm which develops novel therapies for patients living with inflammatory and immunologic diseases.

The acquisition gives GSK the global rights to the ozureprubart clinical programme, excluding China.

Current treatment for food allergies involves injections every two to four weeks, which can be difficult particularly as most patients are children, GSK said.

Ozureprubart offers the potential for less frequent dosing and a new option for around a quarter of patients who are ineligible for existing therapy, according to the pharmaceutical giant.

Studies suggest that some 17 million people are diagnosed with food allergies in the US, with more than 1.3 million suffering from severe reactions.

Tony Wood, chief scientific officer for GSK, said: “The addition of ozureprubart brings another promising new, potential best-in-class treatment to GSK’s pipeline.

“Food allergies cause severe health impacts to patients, with existing treatment requiring injections as frequently as every two weeks.

“Ozureprubart offers the opportunity to bring sustained protection to patients with dosing every 12 weeks, and is consistent with our approach to acquire assets that address validated targets and where there is clear unmet medical need.”