Bacteria in the gut could make certain medicine less effective, researchers say

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Some gut bacteria could make medicines less effective and less likely to help make people better, researchers said this week.

The common gut bacteria, which work to aid digestion, have the ability to chemically process and break down the compounds of certain medications that target proteins located on the thin wall that surrounds human cells, they found.

The proteins – large molecules that play many important roles in the body – help to relay information and are known GPCRs, or G protein-coupled receptors.

Drugs that influence these proteins include hundreds of medications approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to treat prostate cancer, type 2 diabetes, depression, and other common conditions.

“Understanding how GPCR-targeted drugs interact with human gut microbiota is critical for advancing personalized medicine initiatives,” Dr. Qihao Wu, an assistant professor in the Pitt School of Pharmacy, said in a statement. “This research could help open up new avenues for drug design and therapeutic optimization to ensure that treatments work better and safer for every individual.”

open image in gallery Dr. Qihao Wu and other researchers say they’ve found that some bacteria found in human guts could make medications less effective. The bacteria can break down the compounds of certain drugs ( Pitt School of Pharmacy )

Wu was the lead author of a study that was published in the journal Nature Chemistry by researchers from the University of Pittsburgh and Yale University.

The study’s authors lab tested which gut bacteria metabolizes drugs, and built a synthetic microbial community: a synthetic environment made up of 30 common bacterial strains found in the human gut. They added 127 drugs that target GPCRs to tubes containing the bacteria and measured if they were then chemically transformed.

They found that the bacteria metabolized 30 of the tested drugs, including 12 that were greatly depleted.

Focusing on one particular drug commonly used to treat schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, they found that a particular strain of bacteria known as Morganella morganii, inactivated it and transformed it into a range of different compounds.

open image in gallery Researchers hope to better understand the reason for their findings. They aim to determine strategies for improving drug efficacy ( Getty Images )

They noted that the effectiveness of drugs differs from person to person, and is influenced by factors such as age, diet and genetics.

Wu said more research is necessary to understand possible impacts in people and that patients should not stop taking or change their medication without a consultation with their provider.

Next, the researchers hope to better understand the metabolic pathway that is the cause of these modifications. That could help to identify strategies for improving therapeutic efficacy and enhancing food and drug safety.

“Another potential application of this pipeline is investigating interactions between gut bacteria and compounds found in food,” said Wu. “For example, we identified a couple of phytochemicals in corn that may affect gut barrier function. Notably, we observed that the gut microbiome could potentially protect us from these phytochemicals by detoxifying them.”