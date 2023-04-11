Hay fever may be mistaken for Covid, warns expert

Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Health Check email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Hay fever sufferers may be mistaking their symptoms for those of Covid, and their similarities could be causing confusion, an expert has warned.

Hay fever is an allergic reaction to pollen, typically when it comes into contact with your mouth, nose, eyes and throat.

Sufferers are usually worst hit between late March and September, especially on warm, windy and humid days, when the pollen count is at its peak.

Symptoms of hay fever include sneezing, coughing, having a runny or blocked nose, drowsiness, and itchy, red or watery eyes.

Though Covid infection rates are nowhere near as high as when social distancing measures were enforced, the virus is still circulating – and pharmacists are urging Britons to keep this in mind as the country enters hay fever season.

Irish pharmacist Laura Downling, also known as the Fabulous Pharmacist, is concerned that some might be mistaking hay fever for Covid.

“People that have suffered from hay fever in previous years will probably understand the symptoms - but you can get hay fever at any stage in your life,” she told Late Breakfast with Claire McKenna.

“So, I suppose it’s those people who might get it for the first time ever that might wonder, ‘What are these symptoms?’”

Ms Dowling said that tree pollen, grass pollen, weed pollen – which all emerge at different points in the year – could trigger a bout of hay fever.

High pollen count has been forecast for the UK this week (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

“The tree pollen is more during the spring, grass pollen is late spring/early summer and then the weed pollen is early autumn,” she explained.

“Those things can trigger an allergic response in our nose, in our eyes and that’s what causes the itchy eyes, the streamy eyes, the sneezing.”

Millions of Britons are affected by hay fever, with many relying on antihistamine drops, tablets or nasal sprays to ease their symptoms.

Simple ways to keep the symptoms at bay include smearing Vaseline around your nostrils to trap pollen or wearing wraparound sunglasses to stop pollen from getting into your eyes.

Other tips include showering and changing your clothes after you have been outside and vacuuming regularly.

Most can manage their hay fever with a quick trip to the pharmacy, but the NHS advises that you seek advice from a GP if your symptoms get worse or do not improve after taking medicine.

For more information on treating hay fever, see the NHS’ dedicated webpage. And you can check the pollen forecast on the Met Office website here.