Health secretary hints NHS will get more funding from the Treasury

Health secretary Steve Barclay has strongly suggested the NHS will receive billions in additional funding from the Treasury on Thursday to offset inflationary pressures.

Mr Barclay said reports over the weekend claiming he held the view the NHS didn’t need additional money were “completely incorrect.”

The secretary of state said in response to questions at the NHS Providers conference, “I can absolutely confirm that we do need support to meet those inflationary pressures.”

Earlier this year the NHS said it would need six to seven billion to offset the impact of inflationary increases and staff pay on its budget.

He also said it was unrealistic for nurses to be asking for “three times the wage increase as seen in the private sector” and claimed the 9 billion costs associated with meeting unions’ requests would impact other areas of health spending such as buildings or technology.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is set to unveil his autumn budget tomorrow with previous reports that the NHS would not be receiving any major additional funding.

Speaking at the NHS Providers annual conference the health secretary said: “I can assure you the Treasury wouldn’t allocate any money to the department if the department didn’t need it to give the fiscal situation.

“So in short, of course, we found significant financial pressures and inflation is there.

“Having been chief of staff in number 10, having been the minister responsible for persuading the Treasury, having been the minister responsible for the Cabinet Office, is actually a very good understanding as to how best to make the case for the Department of Health and also in terms of our care sector, in terms of making that case to the centre. So, I can absolutely confirm that we do need support to meet those inflationary pressures.”

He added: “I think it's probably just useful for local leaders because sometimes I'm sure in my tenure as secretary of state, things will be written, which won't reflect my view that kind of goes with the train in politics and perhaps it's useful when you see tomorrow, whether it is true that you don't get a penny and I've not asked for a penny.

“When you see tomorrow, whether or not it's true or not, hopefully, you’ll just bear that in mind when in the future you'll also see stories which may not completely aline with what we're doing in the department.

Mr Barclay however did not answer questions when asked whether the NHS would receive a fully funded long-term workforce plan which healthcare leaders have called for.

Earlier this year The Independent revealed the 15 workforce plan, promised by Sajid Javid, has been pushed back due to rows with the previous Treasury over funding.

Current chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, had repeatedly made calls to the government for a funded long-term workforce plan when he was chair of the Common Heath Committee.

When asked about mental health services Mr Barclay said he and minister Maria Caufield were looking at inpatient services in particular following a string of scandals which prompted an urgent question last week.