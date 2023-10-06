Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two healthcare workers who exchanged vile texts while needless drugging sick people to ‘keep them quiet’ have been found guilty of ill-treating patients.

Senior nurse Catherine Hudson, 54, was found to have regularly tranquillized patients unnecessarily for her own amusement and to have an ‘easy’ shift.

While Charlotte Wilmot, 48, an assistant practitioner, wrote vile texts encouraging her to carry out the dangerous acts, with complete disregard for the consequences.

Police photo of evidence including drugs collected from the two healthcare workers (Lancashire Constabulary / SWNS)

In one of the chilling messages Wilmot said, “Pmsl well tonight sedate him to high heaven lol”, while in another Hudson disturbingly wrote: “I’m going to kill bed 5.”

Preston Crown Court heard the pair worked on the stroke unit at Blackpool Victoria Hospital and had carried out needless sedations between 2017 and 2018.

Restrictions on prescription drugs were so lax in the stroke unit that staff would help themselves and self-medicate or steal drugs to supply to others, the court heard.

Drugs such as Zopiclone, a powerful medicine used to treat insomnia, were often stolen and used to drug multiple patients, the jury heard.

Experts provided evidence that the risk of administrating non-prescribed sedatives to patients, particularly those who are elderly and vulnerable, could be life-threatening.

Vile messages exchanged by the healthcare workers (Lancashire Constabulary / SWNS)

Police launched an investigation in November 2018 after a student nurse raised concerns about the treatment of patients in the stroke unit.

The whistle-blower nurse had been working with Hudson when she saw her give non-prescribed Zopiclone to a patient.

When the nurse questioned Hudson, she was told not to worry about it as the patient was not for resuscitation and would not be ‘opened up’ if she died.

Transcript of messaging conversation between Catherine Hudson and Charlotte Wilmot where they discuss ill-treatment of patients (Lancashire Constabulary / SWNS)

A number of staff members were arrested during the course of the investigation and their mobile devices were seized.

A review of their messages revealed a significant number of exchanges describing patients and their families in the most derogatory and cruellest terms.

In one Hudson wrote: “I’ve just sedated him lol lol he was gearing up to start” with a laughing face emoji, later adding: “He’s out like a light now.”

While in another Wilmot said: “I knew it everything you gave her has started working today!!!! made for a nice day though it aint been bad lol. Xxx”

Wilmot also said a patient needed sedating ‘to high heaven’ with Hudson boasting to others about sedating another patient to ‘within an inch of her life’.

Hudson messaged her daughter to tell her that she would sedate one ‘nightmare’ patient as soon as she did her nightly drugs round, so he ‘sleeps like a baby’.

As enquiries continued into the ill-treatment of patients, the investigation found significant theft of medications and prescription-only drugs.

Hudson stole Omeprazole and Mebeverine, a medication for stomach cramps and she conspired with others to steal Zopiclone, a sedative medication.

Catherine Hudson, 54, is said to have drugged patients on Blackpool Victoria Hospital’s stroke unit with unprescribed sleeping pills (Alamy/PA)

She conspired to steal other drugs with Wilmot.

Hudson and Wilmot admitted conspiring to steal, with Hudson admitting a further offence of perverting the course of justice.

Following a trial, Hudson was found guilty of three counts of ill-treatment and one count of conspiracy to ill-treat.

Wilmot was found guilty of conspiracy to ill-treat and encouraging Hudson to sedate a patient. Both will be sentenced at a later date.

Det Ch Insp Jill Johnston, of Lancashire Police, said: “Hudson and Wilmot ill-treated the very people who they were supposed to care for.

“This was a complete abuse of their position of trust – trust that the victims and their families had, expecting them to be looked after and made to feel safe. The reality was sadly quite the opposite.

“Hudson and Wilmot treated the patients without care or compassion, laughing when they came to harm and drugging them to keep them quiet so that they could have an easy shift.

“The risks associated with these callous acts were obvious – inappropriately sedating elderly stroke patients could lead to added health complications and even death.

“They were both fully aware of the risks, which makes their behaviour even harder to comprehend.

“Everyone should be safe in hospital, should receive the care they need and be treated with dignity and respect.

“Sadly, our enquiries uncovered the actions of a nurse who was prepared to commit systematic and calculated offending, all whilst portraying herself as a role model nurse. This could not be further from the truth.

“I am pleased that justice has been served and that Hudson and Wilmot will never be allowed to work in the care profession again.”