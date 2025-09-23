Heavy drinkers more likely to buy alcohol-free and low-alcohol drinks

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Heavy drinkers are more likely to buy alcohol-free and low-alcohol drinks than non-drinkers, according to a report.

As the value of the non-alcoholic drinks market has soared, a study from the University of Sheffield has found that while a third of UK adults have enjoyed a “no/low” drink in the past year, those who drink at “risky” levels are more likely to be regular drinkers of these alternatives.

Household purchasing data showed that 96 per cent of households that bought non-alcoholic or low-alcohol drinks also bought alcoholic ones.

This comes as the non-alcoholic drink industry has seen sales values rocket to £362 million in 2023, more than doubling since 2020. The availability of these beverages in pubs, bars and restaurants has also increased, with 74 per cent of outlets selling them in 2023.

Major alcohol brands have driven this growth, as more of them are stocking alcohol-free beers and “Nosecco”, which accounted for 84 per cent of sales for the top 100 products.

However, while consumers pay less for these types of wine, spirits, and ready-to-drink beverages in shops than for their alcoholic counterparts on average, they still pay more for no/low beer and cider, the study found.

open image in gallery Non-alcoholic and low alcohol beers and ciders still cost more than their alcoholic counterparts ( Getty/iStock )

Researchers raised concerns about the pricing disparity, saying it could undermine the potential public health benefits.

Professor John Holmes, director of the University of Sheffield’s addictions research group and the author of the report, said: “It’s encouraging to see that people drinking at risky levels are trying no/low drinks, and that some no/low options like wine and spirits are now more affordable.

“However, the fact that no/low beer and cider remain more expensive is a concern. Since alcohol causes the most harm among more deprived groups, any affordability barriers could limit the potential public health benefits of these products.”

Professor Adam Briggs, programme director for the NIHR public health research programme, which funded the study, said: “The study team’s findings help build a much clearer picture of the current no/lo alcohol market and consumer behaviours.

“Deaths from alcohol in England are continuing to rise and understanding how the no/low alcohol market is changing over time is crucial to developing effective public health policy on alcohol and delivering the government’s shift from sickness to prevention.”

open image in gallery Low-alcohol and alcohol-free drinks are being used to curb alcohol intake among ‘risky drinkers’, according to a BMJ study ( Getty/iStock )

Meanwhile, a separate study published in BMJ Public Health also found a “significant” rise in the use of low and alcohol-free drinks to curb alcohol intake among “risky drinkers” over the past five years in England, Wales, and Scotland.

The proportion of those using them to make serious attempts to cut down their alcohol intake rose from 35 per cent in 2020 to 44 per cent in 2024, while those using them in any attempt to cut down increased from 26 per cent to 39 per cent.

The trends were especially noticeable among the over-65s, while women and wealthier people were more likely to consume these drinks than men and the most economically disadvantaged, the findings indicated.

Researchers drew on data collected in Britain between October 2020 and August 2024 as part of the smoking and alcohol toolkit study, which collects monthly data on adults’ sociodemographic, smoking, and drinking characteristics.

The study said: “The socioeconomic divide is potentially concerning because alcohol-related harm is disproportionately experienced by people who are less advantaged.

“If alcohol-free/low alcohol drinks are shown to be effective for harm reduction, it will be vital to develop interventions targeted at people with less advantaged socioeconomic positions to reduce health inequalities.”