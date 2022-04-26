Hepatitis news UK - live: Health Security Agency probes sudden cases in children
Health experts say they cannot rule out link between cases and Covid
The UK’s Health Security Agency (UKHSA) says it is investigating after finding more than 100 cases of sudden hepatitis in children.
Doctors said they had seen "increasing" evidence the problem is linked to adenoviruses - a group of viruses that can cause illnesses such as the common cold and flu.
The HSA said it cannot rule out other possible causes such as Covid, which it is also investigating, but that an adenovirus has been identified in 40 out of the 53 cases so far tested.
In Britain, cases have reached 81 in England, 14 in Scotland, 11 in Wales and five in Northern Ireland, with the majority of patients under five years old.
No children in the UK have died, it was confirmed, after the World Health Organisation said there had been 169 cases globally with at least one child who had died from the illness.
What are adenoviruses?
Adenoviruses are a group of viruses that can affect different parts of the body depending on the type.
The range of illnesses associated with adenoviruses include common cold or flu-like symptoms, a fever and sore throat, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
My colleague Tom Batchelor has more details below:
What is Adenovirus and what are the symptoms?
Infectious microbes may be linked to spike in illnesses among young people
The UK Health Agency’s lead investigator into the rise in cases, Dr Meera Chand, said that lockdown restrictions preventing young children from being exposed to the virus could be a factor in why it is hitting them the hardest.
She said there was a “susceptibility factor – so lack of prior exposure of that particular age group during the formative stages that they’ve gone through during the pandemic”.
Our health correspondent Rebecca Thomas reports:
Doctors reveal probable cause of mysterious child hepatitis
Investigations ‘increasingly’ point to F41 strain of adenovirus after string of sudden cases around world
