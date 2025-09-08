High blood pressure in childhood is linked to life-threatening conditions in later life, researchers warn

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Having high blood pressure in childhood could leave you vulnerable to an early death from cardiovascular disease, researchers warn.

The risk was highest for children with blood pressure measurements in the top 10 percent for their age, sex, and height, according to preliminary findings presented at an American Heart Association meeting in Baltimore, Maryland, on Sunday.

Seven-year-olds who have higher blood pressure are more likely to die from the condition by their mid-50s, the researchers said.

“We were surprised to find that high blood pressure in childhood was linked to serious health conditions many years later. Specifically, having hypertension or elevated blood pressure as a child may increase the risk of death by 40 percent to 50 percent over the next five decades of an individual’s life,” Dr. Alexa Freedman, an assistant professor at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine, said in a statement.

“Our results highlight the importance of screening for blood pressure in childhood and focusing on strategies to promote optimal cardiovascular health beginning in childhood.”

Children at a school playground (stock image). Researchers at Northwestern say having high blood pressure by age seven increases the risk for death from cardiovascular disease ( Getty Images/iStock )

The researchers studied the health of 38,000 children, who were primarily Black and white, using data from the the largest U.S. study to document the influence of pregnancy and other factors after birth on child health. Starting in 1959, the study was conducted in dozens of states across the country. The children had their blood pressure taken when they were seven years old.

By 2016, more than 2,800 participants – then in their 50s – had died with over 500 of those deaths due to cardiovascular disease. The researchers noted that even moderately higher blood pressures in childhood were tied to a higher risk of premature cardiovascular death.

The findings build on previous research showing childhood blood pressure was associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease as an adult.

A 2022 study found that elevated blood pressure in older children and preteens increased the risk of cardiovascular death by middle age.

Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in the U.S., resulting in more than 941,000 deaths in 2022. It affects the heart and blood vessels, commonly resulting in heart failure, problems with blood vessels in the heart, and issues with people’s heart rates.

High blood pressure can increase the risk of cardiovascular disease by damaging and narrowing arteries. The condition occurs when the force of blood against the wall of arteries is too high, increasing the risk of blood clot formation and artery-blocking plaque. High blood pressure was linked to more than 664,000 deaths in the U.S. in 2023.

It’s important to develop heart-healthy habits that can lower the risk of deadly conditions like cardiovascular disease, researchers said.

Eating a well-balanced diet that is low in saturated fat, sugar and sodium, and avoiding ultraprocessed foods, such as ice cream and french fries, can help.

Staying active and at a healthy weight is crucial. People who are obese or overweight have a higher risk for heart disease and extra weight can put stress on the heart.

Children should get an hour of physical activity every day, such as walking, biking, or playing a sport.

To make sure kids are healthy, doctors should take children’s blood pressure yearly beginning when they are three years old, according to guidelines from America’s top pediatric group.

Starting to track high blood pressure early is important, Freedman said.

“Even in childhood, blood pressure numbers are important because high blood pressure in children can have serious consequences throughout their lives,” she added.