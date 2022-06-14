HIV could be treated with single jab

A new study has found a treatment for Aids which could be developed into a vaccine or one-time treatment for HIV patients.

The study at Tel Aviv University used genetically-engineered type B white blood cells to help produce anti-HIV antibodies in response to the virus.

It was led by Dr. Adi Barzel and PhD student Alessio Nehmad from the university’s school of neurobiology, biochemistry and biophysics and was supported by researchers from both Israel and the US.