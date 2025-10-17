‘Game-changing’ HIV jab to be offered in England and Wales

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A long-acting injection designed to prevent HIV is set for approval in England and Wales. The cabotegravir (CAB-LA) treatment, administered every two months, will offer a significant alternative to the daily pills currently used for protection against the virus.

This form of pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) is typically taken by HIV-negative people to reduce their risk of infection.

In draft guidance published on Friday, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (Nice) recommended the injection for adults and young people at risk of HIV who are unable to take oral PrEP.

The rollout is expected to begin around three months after Nice publishes its final guidance later this year.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting said the approval of the injection was “game-changing”.

“For vulnerable people who are unable to take other methods of HIV prevention, this represents hope,” he said.

“We’re making real progress on HIV, with PrEP use up by 8% this year, and our ambition goes even further. England will be the first country to end HIV transmissions by 2030, and this breakthrough treatment is another powerful tool in our arsenal to reach that crucial goal.”

More than 111,000 people accessed PrEP in sexual health clinics in England during 2024, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), a 7% increase over the previous year.

Helen Knight, director of medicines evaluation at Nice said while HIV “remains a serious public health challenge, but we now have powerful tools to prevent new infections”.

“Around 1,000 people in England cannot have daily oral PrEP due to medical contraindications or other barriers which is why this injection offers an effective option for this community,” she said.

Up to 1,000 people are expected to benefit from the new treatment in England per year, according to Nice.