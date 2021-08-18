Human trials for two new HIV vaccines developed by US biotech Moderna are set to be launched on Thursday – a moment that has been described as a “potential first step forward” in protecting people against the deadly virus.

The manufacturer was among the first to develop a Covid-19 jab last year, and it’s hoped its ground-breaking mRNA technology will once again be put to use in overcoming one of science’s most complex challenges.

Moderna is to recruit 56 healthy people aged between 18 and 50 into its phase 1 trial, which will assess the safety of the vaccines and their ability to generate a broad range of neutralising antibodies against HIV. The study is expected to run until May 2023.

It’s believed that multiple vaccines will ultimately be needed to generate the sufficient immune response required to provide protection against the virus, which is far more accomplished than Covid in evading the body’s defences.

The spike-like protein that allows HIV to gain entry to human cells is coated in a sugar residue and hidden away from sight of the body’s antibodies, making it difficult to neutralise the virus.

HIV can also linger in the body for years before developing into AIDS. During this time, the virus will frequently mutate parts of its spike protein, to the point that that they become almost unrecognisable to antibodies.

The two Moderna vaccines, named mRNA-1644 and mRNA-1574, are aiming to tackle these challenges by inducing broadly neutralising antibodies (bnABs) to levels not previously reported with other jabs.

These antibodies can target multiple variants of HIV, and are capable of neutralising stable parts of the virus that don’t change as much as it mutates.

Researchers will also be assessing the cellular immune response of the volunteers, particularly their B-cells, which are responsible for producing and maintaining antibodies.

The messenger RNA technology behind Moderna’s Covid vaccine was used to generate exceptionally high levels of antibodies against Sars-CoV-2 - but given the complexities of HIV, scientists do not believe it will be as straightforward in vaccinating against the virus.

“Moderna are testing a complicated concept which starts the immune response against HIV,” said Professor Robin Shattock, an immunologist at Imperial College London.

“It gets you to first base but it’s not a home run. Essentially we recognise that you need a series of vaccines to induce a response that gives you the breadth needed to neutralise HIV.

“It’s quite likely that their technology may allow them to start to look at that process, but we’re a very long way away from an effective vaccine.”

Prof Shattock described the progression to human testing as “a potential first step forward on a very long journey”, and acknowledged that it was “exciting” that Moderna’s mRNA technology was being used in a HIV vaccine.

The biotech’s Covid vaccine delivers genetic instructions to the body which code for the production of the spike protein that coats the outside of the virus.

This triggers an immune response and allows the body to create the necessary defences – antibodies, B cells, T cells, and more – which then provide protection against the real infection.

It’s hoped a similar immunological process can be generated with regards to HIV using Moderna’s vaccine platform.

“The mRNA technology may be key to solving the HIV vaccine issue, but it’s going to be a multi-year process,” Prof Shattock said.

World news in pictures Show all 50 1 /50 World news in pictures World news in pictures 17 August 2021 Art students paint messages of solidarity with people at risk in Afghanistan’s crisis outside an art school in Mumbai AFP/Getty World news in pictures 16 August 2021 Afghan people climb atop a plane as they wait at the Kabul airport AFP via Getty World news in pictures 15 August 2021 Taliban fighters patrol inside the city of Kandahar province in southwest Afghanistan AP World news in pictures 14 August 2021 A collapsed building is seen in Les Cayes, Haiti following a 7.2 magnitude earthquake which left at least 29 people dead Reuters World news in pictures 13 August 2021 Perseids are seen next to Milky Way during the annual Perseid meteor shower at Tres Mares peak, in Cantabria, northern Spain EPA World news in pictures 12 August 2021 A woman sits along the broken steps of a partially-collapsed building destroyed by bombardment during the May 2021 conflict between Hamas and Israel, in Gaza City AFP via Getty World news in pictures 11 August 2021 People stranded at the Pakistani-Afghan border wait for its reopening after it was closed by the Talibans, who have taken over the control of the Afghan side of the border at Chaman, Pakistan EPA World news in pictures 10 August 2021 Supporters cheer outside French football club Paris Saint-Germain’s Parc des Princes stadium in Paris after Argentinian football player Lionel Messi landed in Le Bourget airport to sign for the club AFP/Getty World news in pictures 9 August 2021 People perform a folk dance to traditional music as they celebrate the International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples in Mumbai, India EPA World news in pictures 8 August 2021 Thank you messages is displayed inside the stadium during the Olympic closing ceremony in Tokyo Reuters World news in pictures 7 August 2021 Pro-democracy protesters clash with police during a demonstration demanding Thai prime minister Prayut Chan-Ochas and King Maha Vajiralongkorn be held accountable for the governments failure to contain the Covid-19 outbreak, in Bangkok AFP via Getty World news in pictures 6 August 2021 Members of local NPO release paper lanterns on Motoyasu River in front of beside the Hiroshima Prefectural Industrial Promotion Hall, as it was known before 1945, and now called the Atomic Bomb Dome, as the city marks the 76th anniversary of the world's first atomic bomb attack AFP/Getty World news in pictures 5 August 2021 The Men's Decathletes pose for a photo following their competition on day thirteen of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan Getty World news in pictures 4 August 2021 Maronite clergymen pray near damaged grain silos at the port of Lebanon’s capital on the first anniversary of the blast that ravaged the port and the city AFP/Getty World news in pictures 3 August 2021 An underwater view shows France’s Charlotte and Laura Tremble during the women’s duet technical routine artistic swimming event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games AFP/Getty World news in pictures 2 August 2021 Germany compete in the women's team pursuit qualifying event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Izu Velodrome AFP/Getty World news in pictures 1 August 2021 enezuela's Yulimar Rojas competes in the women's triple jump final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Rojas took gold and broke the Olympic and World Record in the process AFP/Getty World news in pictures 31 July 2021 Elaine Thompson-Herah celebrates as she crosses the finish line to win the gold medal ahead of Jamaican teammate Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in the women's 100m final at the Tokyo Olympic Games Reuters World news in pictures 30 July 2021 Athletes compete during the men’s 3000m Steeplechase at the Tokyo Olympics Reuters World news in pictures 29 July 2021 Athletes compete in the BMX men’s Olympic quarter-finals run at the Ariake Urban Sports Park in Tokyo AFP/Getty World news in pictures 28 July 2021 A picture taken with a drone shows researchers from the Faculty of Veterinary Medicine of Utrecht University investigating a dead fin whale found in the harbor of Terneuzen, The Netherlands EPA World news in pictures 27 July 2021 People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus walk past extra papers reporting on Japanese gold medalists at Tokyo Olympics AP World news in pictures 26 July 2021 The ball hits Thailand's Orawan Paranang's face as she competes against Japan's Kasumi Ishikawa during her women's singles round 3 table tennis match at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games AFP via Getty Images World news in pictures 25 July 2021 A woman walks in the rubble after flooding due to heavy rains in Dinant, Belgium, a week after more than 30 people were killed in floods in the country EPA World news in pictures 24 July 2021 A firefighter uses a drip torch to light a backfire in an effort to stop the spread of the Dixie fire in Prattville, California AFP/Getty World news in pictures 23 July 2021 An overview shows Japan's tennis player Naomi Osaka lighting the flame of hope in the Olympic Cauldron during the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, at the Olympic Stadium, in Tokyo AFP via Getty World news in pictures 22 July 2021 People wade through a flooded street following a heavy rain in Zhengzhou, in China’s Henan province AFP/Getty World news in pictures 21 July 2021 People celebrate in Brisbane, Australia, following an announcement by the International Olympic Committee that the city was picked to host the 2032 Olympics AAP Image via AP World news in pictures 20 July 2021 Muslims attending the Eid Al-Adha prayer at Skenderbej Square in Tirana AFP/Getty World news in pictures 19 July 2021 Muslim pilgrims gather on Mount Mercy on the plains of Arafat during the annual Haj pilgrimage outside the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia Reuters World news in pictures 18 July 2021 People protest against the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan Reuters World news in pictures 17 July 2021 A long exposure photograph shows Muslim pilgrims circumambulating around the Kaaba, Islam's holiest shrine, at the Grand mosque in the holy Saudi city of Mecca during the annual hajj pilgrimage AFP/Getty World news in pictures 16 July 2021 A van crushed by the torrents is pressed against a tree after the floods caused major damage in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, western Germany AFP/Getty World news in pictures 15 July 2021 A staff member sits at an interactive digital installation "Fire / Forest and Spiral of Resonating Lamps in the Forest" during a media preview of "teamLab: A Forest Where Gods Live" at the lobby of Mifuneyama Rakuen Hotel, Takeo Hot Springs in Saga prefecture AFP/Getty World news in pictures 14 July 2021 Pupils of the Special Military School of Saint-Cyr march during the annual Bastille Day military parade on the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris AFP/Getty World news in pictures 13 July 2021 Rescuers look for bodies after a catastrophic blaze erupted Monday at a coronavirus hospital ward in the al-Hussein Teaching Hospital, in Nasiriyah, Iraq AP World news in pictures 12 July 2021 People try to recover a car damaged during flash floods after heavy monsoon rains in Bhagsunag, a popular tourist town in Himachal Pradesh, India AP World news in pictures 11 July 2021 Police cars are seen overturned in the street in the framework of a demonstration against Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel in Havana AFP via Getty Images World news in pictures 10 July 2021 Tanya and Evance Chanda from Mechanicsville look on as a statue of Confederate General Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson is removed after years of a legal battle over the contentious monument, in Charlottesville, Virginia Reuters World news in pictures 9 July 2021 Hundreds of Haitians gather in front of the US embassy in the hope that they will be granted a visa to leave their country, due the uncertainty of what may happen after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti EPA World news in pictures 8 July 2021 NGOs fly huge rainbow balloon at Hungary's parliament protesting against anti-LGBT law in Budapest Reuters World news in pictures 7 July 2021 The Ever Given leaves the Suez Canal after its Japanese owners reached a settlement following more than three months and a court standoff over compensation for it blocking the crucial east-west waterway for nearly a week earlier this year Getty World news in pictures 6 July 2021 Queen Maxima of the Netherlands arrives to be greeted by German Chancellor at the Chancellery in Berlin AFP/Getty World news in pictures 5 July 2021 Firefighters work at the site of an explosion and fire at a plastics factory on the outskirts of Bangkok AFP via Getty World news in pictures 4 July 2021 In this photo released by authorities, rescuers search for bodies from the site where a Philippine military C-130 plane crashed in Patikul town, Sulu province, Philippines AP World news in pictures 3 July 2021 A fire on the surface of the Gulf of Mexico erupted after a gas leak from an underwater pipeline sparked a blaze, according to Mexico’s state-owned Pemex petrol company Twitter/Manuel Lopez San Martin World news in pictures 2 July 2021 A human chain is formed by workers from the civil society, humanitarian aid, and medical and rescue services in a vigil calling for maintaining a UN resolution authorising the passage of humanitarian aid into Syria’s rebel-held northwestern province of Idlib through the Bab al-Hawa border crossing with Turkey AFP/Getty World news in pictures 1 July 2021 Members and supporters of LGBT community wear masks and hold rainbow flags as they gather during the annual gay pride parade in Pristina, Kosovo Reuters World news in pictures 30 June 2021 A man walks past traditional large figures called “Ondel-ondel”, donning face masks and displayed along a sidewalk of a main road, in Jakarta, Indonesia Reuters World news in pictures 29 June 2021 Toshiyuki Inoko, leader of TeamLab, poses for a photo following an interview with AFP in an interactive kinetic installation "Floating Flower Garden: Flowers and I are of the Same Root, the Garden and I are One" during a media preview of the TeamLab Planets Garden Area in the Toyosu district of Tokyo AFP/Getty

“It’s exciting to see that it’s being brought for this very difficult challenge but there is no likelihood of a quick outcome.”

“It remains one of the biggest challenges to overcome in vaccinology. The vaccines may help us accelerate the process, but they won’t be game-changing in terms of solving the fundamental problem, which is knowing how to induce neutralising antibodies.”

Moderna’s efforts to develop an HIV vaccine are part of a wider collaboration with the International AIDS Vaccine Initiative (IAVI) and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

Some 38 million people worldwide are currently living with HIV, while two million new infections are acquired each year. Since it’s emergence in the early 1980s, 36.3 million people are believed to have died from the virus.