NHS chiefs give hospitals deadline to stop ambulance delays

NHS hospitals with the longest waiting times for patients in the back of ambulances have been told they have a month to stop all delays, The Independent has learned.

An internal briefing by NHS leaders in the Midlands, seen by The Independent, reveals 10 hospitals have been put on a “priority” list nationally and must “eliminate” all “ambulance handover delays” by 30 September

It comes as data revealed last week found 152,000 ambulance hours had been lost due to crews waiting to hand off patients to hospitals.

The briefing reveals five of the NHS trusts singled out are within the Midlands, University Hospitals of Leicester, University Hospitals Birmingham, University Hospitals North Midlands, Worcestershire Acute and Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Trust.

The hospitals were told they must also stop “blind handovers”, which means holding patients outside in ambulances rather than inside hospitals.

The news comes amid an ongoing crisis within ambulance services with reports last week revealing one patient waited 40 hours for an ambulance and another 87-year-old man waited 15 hours on the floor in the rain.

Ambulance response delays are being driven by long waits for crews outside of busy A&Es. NHS leaders have previously warned delays in discharging patients from beds are causing long waits in emergency departments to admit patients which then impacts the ability of ambulances to handover patients to hospital.

Last week The Association of Ambulance Chief Executives said 152,000 ambulance crew hours were lost to delays outside of A&E, with 4,000 patients likely to have experienced harm due to response and handover delays.

Revealing its winter plan NHS England also said last week: “Much of the pressure on urgent and emergency care is driven by the current, significant, growing strain in social care. Too many patients are spending longer in hospital than they need to, creating pressure along the entire pathway.”

On Monday, The Independent reported fire services have resorted to taking ill patients to hospital amid rocketing calls outs to medical emergencies.

According to the Health Service Journal, six NHS trusts were called by health minister Steve Barcley and warned about their handover delays. These include three of the trusts mentioned in the NHS England briefing.

Letters obtained by The Independent under the Freedom of Information Act reveal one ambulance provider, West Midlands Ambulance Service, has been warning NHS leaders over ambulance handover delays since at least 2015.

One letter in 2015, to a local hospital leader, said: “The biggest risk is to patients who need a 999 ambulance which is delayed because the ambulance is stuck as hospital.”

In 2016 a similar letter from NHS England warned the same thing to hospitals across the Midlands.

A letter from 2017 to Worcestshire Acute Hospital said: I am concerned that we are becoming spectators and commentators to a rapidly deteriorating position. To clarify this, you may be aware that WMAS have been concerned about delays in patient handovers at WAHT for many years, and the situation was particularly bad 3 years ago.”

In May 2021 WMAS wrote to University Hospital Birmingham FT warned: “Patients are now being put at serious risk of harm on a daily basis due to these delays which are out of proportion to the rest of the West Midlands hospitals.”

“Despite everything that we have done, and the hard work of many, the situation with delays in patient handovers has become progressively worse, arguably in a way that began to worsen pre-COVID, and has worsened dramatically in the last few months”

“In addition, we have a new concern that has arisen during Covid, and this involves patients being refused entry to hospitals and being kept on the back of ambulances, often for protracted lengths of time.”