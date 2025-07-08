Hot flush pill for menopausal women approved for use in UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Women in the UK will soon have access to a new daily pill designed to alleviate hot flushes during menopause, following its approval for use.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has become the first global regulator to give the green light to elinzanetant, also known as Lynkuet.

Developed by Bayer, this treatment offers an alternative to hormone replacement therapy (HRT) for those experiencing vasomotor symptoms, commonly known as hot flushes.

HRT is currently a widely used option for managing various menopause and perimenopause symptoms, including these disruptive flushes.

But not all patients want or are able to take hormone treatments.

At present elinzanetant is not available on the NHS but the green light from the MHRA means that it can be purchased privately in the UK.

Menopause and perimenopause can cause symptoms including hot flushes. ( Getty Images )

It is to be considered by the NHS spending watchdog, the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence.

Hot flushes and night sweats are one of the most common symptoms of menopause.

It is understood that as oestrogen levels decline around menopause, the body’s temperature regulation system can be disrupted when certain brain cells become overactive.

The new treatment, which is a non-hormonal medication, works by calming these signals in the brain.

Clinical trial data showed that the drug was safe and well tolerated and reduced hot flushes compared with a dummy drug, also known as a placebo.

It was also linked to fewer sleep disturbances and women taking it reported a better quality of life compared with those taking the placebo.

“Hot flushes and night sweats associated with menopause can have a significant negative impact on quality of life,” said Julian Beach, the MHRA’s interim executive director of healthcare quality and access.

“We are therefore pleased to announce our approval of elinzanetant, which has met the MHRA’s standards for safety, quality and effectiveness.

“Elinzanetant offers a non-hormonal alternative for those who may not be able to, or prefer not to, take hormone-based therapies.

“As with all licensed medicines, we will continue to monitor its safety closely as it becomes more widely used.”

Women usually go through the menopause when they are aged between 45 and 55, though it can start sooner.

During the menopause a woman’s periods stop due to lower hormone levels.

Menopause and perimenopause can cause symptoms including anxiety, mood swings, brain fog, hot flushes and irregular periods.