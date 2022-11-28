Human rights of mental health patients violated amid crisis in care, regulator warns

Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The human rights of vulnerable mental health patients are being violated because of the crisis in care, a regulator has warned.

Rob Behrens, the health service ombudsman for England, said urgent action was needed over repeated “tragedies” in NHS mental health services.

His warning comes as the latest NHS figures show there were 9,839 incidents of abuse against mental health patients from April 2021 to March this year - higher than in all other sectors.

It follows an investigation by The Independent last month that revealed allegations of systemic abuse of children within a group of private mental health hospitals, run by a provider called The Huntercombe Group.

Mr Behrens said research carried out by his office showed vulnerable people being detained in hospitals were “losing their human rights when they were put in difficult situations where they had no control”.

They included a woman who lost the ability to see her baby while being held in a mental health ward and another woman who was denied period products.

Mr Berhans told The Independent: "We can’t go on with leaders in the NHS and politicians saying this cannot go on, because it happens time and time again. It’s the amount of resource and commitment which is put into dealing with issues, which ultimately is going to turn this around.

“I meet good frustrated leaders in the health service, who are looking for a political leader and sometimes don’t get it. All of us need to raise our game as far as this is concerned because it’s very serious and I’m not excluding my own organisation from that.”

When asked if mental health was a particular area of concern, Mr Berhens said: “Yes. It’s about human rights. It’s about vulnerable people, exposing themselves to the arm of the state in a way where they have very little control, and where there needs to be accountability and scrutiny. That’s exactly where an ombudsman should be looking to make sure that people without power are not being traduced by the system.”

Over the weekend, several health leaders challenged the government over the worsening mismatch of demand and capacity across the mental health sector after data uncovered by The Independent found thousands of mental health patients are waiting more than 12 hours in A&E each month.

Mr Berhens said:“That government is preoccupied [and] has a lot of things to do. But this issue is not going to go away. Mental health needs are increasing … [this] leads to tragedies and there’s no sign of those decreasing. I think it is a very urgent issue.”

“There is a ritual wringing of hands by people in key positions, saying ‘this must never happen again’, But it does happen again, time after time because the culture is so defensive and there is the not enough people strong enough to stand up and say this has got to stop.”

Ministers are currently debating what action to take following The Independent’s expose and reports from BBC Panorama and Channel Four Dispatches reporting on abuse within NHS-run mental health hospitals. This includes the use of body cameras worn by staff - a plan which has been criticised by experts.

The ombudsman told The Independent that problems around recruitment, training and numbers of staff must be addressed as staff who are “continually” under pressure may have a “temptation to cut corners, and not treat people with the dignity that they deserve”.

National data on patient safety incidents shows 9,839 incidents of abuse against patients, by staff or a third party, were reported from April 2021 to March 2022. This is higher when compared to 8,238 within general hospitals, 115 within ambulances, 387 across learning disability services and 1,827 within community hospital services.

Although higher incident reporting could reflect a better reporting system across mental health services.

The ombudsman is calling for his office to have powers to pre-emptively investigate trusts or systems where it believes there is an issue. Currently, the ombudsman can only intervene after a complaint has been made.

If his office had these powers, it would have been able to launch an investigation into Essex mental health services a year before the current independent review, which is looking at 1,500 patient deaths, he said.

He has also argued that ministers have a “conservative view” on bringing forward public inquiries and warns the legislation is “arcane”.

The Department for Health and Social Care has been approached for comment.