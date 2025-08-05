Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A suicidal teenager revealed staff “slept on shifts” and said the scandal-hit mental health hospital she was being held in should be “shut down” in a note before her death, an inquest has heard.

Ruth Szymankiewicz, 14, died on 14 February 2022, after she was left alone at Huntercombe Hospital, near Maidenhead in Berkshire, despite requiring constant one-to-one observation, Buckinghamshire Coroner’s Court was told.

In the 15 minutes she was left alone, Ruth, who had an eating disorder, made her way to her room, where she self-harmed. She was found and resuscitated before being transferred to hospital, but died two days later from a brain injury.

In a note written before she died, which was read aloud to the inquest into her death on Tuesday, Ruth said there was a lack of therapy at the hospital, which she said had an “unsafe number of staff”.

It read: “I don’t really know who this is really directed too [sic]... Huntercombe, it doesn’t deserve a capital H.

“It is the s******t mental health institution you could get, the lack of therapy, the unsafe number of staff, how the place makes you worse, the staff literally sleep on their shifts. I don’t want this to happen to any other patients ever. My suggestion is, shut this place down.

On 7 February, days before her fatal self-harm incident on 12 February, Ruth was able to self-harm in a similar way, the court heard.

On Monday, the court heard the support worker responsible for monitoring Ruth was working under a false identity and had completed just a day or a day and a half of online training the day before his first shift at the children’s psychiatric hospital.

Evidence to the inquest also revealed that on the day of Ruth’s death, he was working on another ward in the hospital, but had been assigned to Ruth as the Thames Ward she was being cared for on was short-staffed.

According to evidence from Thames Valley police, the worker is thought to have entered the country under his real name, which police did not disclose, and later assumed his fake identity, Ebo Achempong.

Sergeant Francesa Keen, of Thames Valley Police, who investigated the care worker, told the inquest he had been employed at the trust through an agency called Platinum Care.

Sgt Keen confirmed a fake passport had been found at the home of another suspect as part of a fraud investigation launched after Ruth’s death.

According to Sgt Keen, the agency contacted referees provided by the care worker; however, it is not clear whether the referees gave a photo verification of him. The worker attended the agency’s office in person following his training and showed a passport.

The inquest previously heard the care worker “just left” Ruth after his shift ended, meaning she was left alone for 15 minutes during which time she was able to self-harm.

On Tuesday, the court heard that although he left Ruth alone, he was still on the premises when the ambulances arrived after other staff found her.

He returned to the hospital the next day to give a statement, but left the country for Ghana “never to be seen again”.

The Huntercombe Hospital in Maidenhead, also called Taplow Manor, closed in 2023 after joint investigations by The Independent and Sky News. It was part of a group, formerly run by The Huntercombe Group and now taken over by Active Care Group.

The inquest continues.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans in confidence on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch. If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call or text 988, or visit 988lifeline.org to access online chat from the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you are in another country, you can go to befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.

For anyone struggling with the issues raised in this article, eating disorder charity Beat’s helpline is available 365 days a year on 0808 801 0677. NCFED offers information, resources and counselling for those suffering from eating disorders, as well as their support networks. Visit eating-disorders.org.uk or call 0845 838 2040