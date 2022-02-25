Police investigating death of young girl at mental health hospital

The police are investigating the death of a young person at a mental health hospital, The Independent can reveal.

Police are investigating the death of a young girl at The Huntercombe Maidenhead mental health hospital in February.

In a statement to The Independent: Thames Valley Police, said: “Thames Valley Police is conducting an investigation after the death of a girl following an incident at Huntercombe Hospital in Maidenhead on Saturday 12 February. The girl’s next of kin have been informed and our officers are supporting them. Our thoughts remain with them at this very difficult time. An investigation is ongoing to understand the circumstances around this tragic incident.”

Care Watchdog the Care Quality Commission has also said it was notified of the young girls death. The care regulator said it could not comment further.

The 60-bed hospital was rated Inadequate and placed in special measures by the CQC in February 2021 following serious concerns over care of patients.

The Health Service Journal reported last year multiple concerns had been raised about the hospital, including with NHS England, years before the CQC rated the home inadequate. It was previously rated “good” in 2016 and 2019.

Teenagers treated at a private mental health unit for children at the time described how they were restrained for hours by staff multiple times a day and left covered in bruises.

However in September 2021 the hospital’s rating was upgraded by the CQC to "requires improvement", after the watchdog said it had found improvements.

A spokesperson for Active Care Group, which owns the Huntercombe Maidenhead, said: “We can confirm that one of our young patients tragically passed away at the John Radcliffe hospital on Monday 14 February 2022. A full investigation into the circumstances leading up to this tragedy has been launched and we will cooperate with any other investigations. Expert psychological support is being provided to individual patients and staff on the ward. Our sincere condolences go to all those affected.”

Karen Bennett-Wilson, CQC’s head of hospital inspection, said:“As this case is currently being investigated by Thames Valley police and Windsor and Maidenhead council’s safeguarding team, it would be inappropriate for CQC to comment at this time.

“We are looking into the circumstances of the death in line with our incident guidance and will consider any action we may wish to take once this is concluded.”