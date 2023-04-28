The deadly health problem most young men are living with undiagnosed

Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A ‘considerable’ number of young people in England are living with undiagnosed high blood pressure, the Office For National Statistics has found.

Using data from the Health Survey for England (2015 to 2019), the new ONS paper analysed the risk factors for undiagnosed high blood pressure amongst adults living in private households.

High blood pressure – or hypertension – is a condition impacting the blood vessels. The number one risk factor for cardiovascular disease, it is thought to cause around half of all heart attacks and strokes, costing the NHS an estimated £2 billion per year.

Being overweight, not taking enough exercise, drinking too much alcohol or coffee, smoking and stress are all factors which can increase risk.

Overall, the study concluded that an estimated 32% of adults in England had high blood pressure. 29% - or 3 in 10 – of those were unaware of their condition, translating to an estimated 4.2 million adults.

Young men formed the highest percentage of undiagnosed cases: 66% of those aged between 16 and 24 with high blood pressure were unidentified, compared to 26% of young women in the same age cohort. Meanwhile, this figure rested at 55% of men and 44% of women between 25 and 34.

Comparatively, just 17% of men and 21% of women aged 75 and over with hypertension were undiagnosed.

Men living in rural areas, in regions other than London or who had never smoked were also identified as groups with a high prevalence, as were women who were married, had degree-level qualifications or worked for small businesses.

Blood pressure is measured in millimetres of mercury (mmHg), with a healthy measurement ranging from 90 over 60mmHg to 120 over 180mmHg.

“Our analysis found that while the prevalence of hypertension increased with age and other known risk factors such as high BMI and poor general health, there are considerable numbers of younger, healthier people who are undiagnosed”, said Chris Shine, Analytical Hub, Office for National Statistics.

“This analysis will provide valuable insight for health services and those who work to improve health outcomes. It may also raise awareness among the general population, leading to more timely diagnoses in the future.”