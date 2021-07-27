Concerns over inaccurate infrared thermometers

The medicines regulator is warning people against buying inaccurate infrared thermometers that do not meet legal requirements.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said there has been a rise in the number of unreliable infrared thermometers available in the UK, owing to the Covid pandemic.

It also warned that temperature screening is not a reliable method for detecting coronavirus infection, despite claims made by some manufacturers.

Last July, it warned manufacturers and suppliers of thermal cameras against making claims which directly relate to a Covid-19 diagnosis.

In its new call, the MHRA said all thermometers that are fit for sale on the UK market should carry a distinct CE or UKCA mark.

It said people should look for the following details on the device or packaging and should not buy thermometers without these present:

- Name and address of the manufacturer.

- If the manufacturer is not in the EU or UK, the name and address of the European representative or UK responsible person.

- The CE mark symbol with a 4-digit number.

- Model number and/or name of the device.

- Lot or batch number.

Graeme Tunbridge, director of MHRA devices division, said: “People in the UK are unknowingly buying poor quality infrared thermometers which do not meet the required standards of safety and performance.

“It is important that people know what to look out for when purchasing these products, or any other medical devices online.

“You should always look for the CE or UKCA mark on any medical device - this will either be on the device or on its packaging, and that includes when you are buying these products online.”

PA