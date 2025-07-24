IT failure leaves staff at two hospitals relying on paper days before doctors strike
NHS hospitals face a five-day resident doctor strike on Friday
Staff at two major hospitals in the South West have been forced to resort to paper after a major incident brought IT systems down on the eve of the doctors’ strikes.
Cheltenham and Gloucester NHS Foundation Trust suffered an IT outage on Wednesday, which it said was the result of a server issue, rather than a cyber incident.
The outage comes ahead of a five-day resident doctor strike, which NHS leaders have warned could risk patient safety as hospitals struggle to maintain both emergency and routine care.
The Independent understands the trust was having to divert heart attack patients to the surrounding Bristol hospital, and the internal number used by staff for emergencies was down.
In a statement on the IT failure, the trust said: “Some services have been restored, others remain intermittently affected, and this is expected to continue throughout the day.”
“Our teams are working hard to fully restore systems and minimise any impact on patient care. We are prioritising safety and have well-established contingency plans in place to support our services.”
The Independent understands Cheltenham and Gloucester NHS Foundation Trust was considering reducing A&E services during the day at Cheltenham Hospital due to the strike. An announcement is due to be made on the decision on Thursday.
On Wednesday The Academy of Medical Royal Colleges (AMoRC), which represents medical colleges across the country, has urged the British Medical Association (BMA) to suspend its guidance for doctors, which suggests they should not inform their employers whether they plan to strike or not.
The AMoRC said this would make it extremely difficult for health service leaders and managers to maintain safe patient care.
The BMA and NHS England have clashed after NHS England told hospitals they must maintain routine care ahead of the strikes. The union has argued this would put patients at risk with covering consultants unable to manage both emergency and routine care.
This is a breaking story - more follows...
