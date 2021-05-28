A single-dose coronavirus vaccine from Johnson & Johnson has been approved for use in the UK.

The Janssen jab has been shown to be 67 per cent effective overall at preventing moderate to severe Covid-19 and is thought to be 85 per cent effective in preventing severe disease or admission to hospital.

The government has ordered 20 million doses of the vaccine, amending a previous order for 30 million, and it is expected to be available in the UK towards the end of this year.

Announcing that the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) had approved the safety of the jab, Matt Hancock said it was “a further boost” to the UK’s successful vaccination programme.

“As Janssen is a single-dose vaccine, it will play an important role in the months to come as we redouble our efforts to encourage everyone to get their jabs and potentially begin a booster programme later this year,” the health secretary said.

The MHRA is thought to have held back from early approval of the vaccine after concerns were raised in the US about a link to extremely rare blood clots.

The clots are similar to those seen in a very small proportion of people having the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab.

In April, the European Medicines Agency said a warning about unusual blood clots with low blood platelet count should be added to the product information for the vaccine.

This followed eight cases of blood clots in more than seven million people vaccinated in the US.

Johnson & Johnson has said the vaccine works across multiple variants of coronavirus.

In a clinical trial involving 43,783 people, published earlier this year, the level of protection against moderate to severe Covid-19 infection was found to be 72 per cent in the United States arm of the trial.

It was 66 per cent in the Latin American arm of the trial, and 57 per cent in the South African arm, where a variant of the virus has been dominating.

Janssen is the fourth Covid-19 jab available for use in Britain.

Jonathan Van-Tam, England’s deputy chief medical officer, has previously said the vaccine could be used for hard-to-reach groups of people, where recalling them for a second jab is not always successful.

