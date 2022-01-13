Jonathan Van-Tam stepping down as deputy chief medical officer
Professor Sir Jonathan Van-Tam, England’s deputy chief medical officer, is stepping down from his position, reports say.
One of England’s most recognisable and trusted medics of the pandemic, Prof Van-Tam has been in the role since 2017.
According to The Times, the decision to quit is not related to recent political events.
However, the loss of “JVT” comes as a further blow for prime minister Boris Johnson after a week in which he has faced calls to resign for attending an illegal garden party in Downing Street in May 2020.
Prof Van-Tam, a regular face at the government’s Covid briefings, has made a name for himself through his football-related metaphors, which have helped to simply complex scientific topics for the wider public.
More to follow
