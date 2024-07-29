Junior doctors offered 20% pay rise to head off strikes

Support truly

Junior doctor strikes could come to an end after the government offered unions a new 20 per cent pay deal, it has been reported.

Following negotiations, health secretary Wes Streeting and the British Medical Association have come to an agreement which will be put to junior doctors to vote on, according to reports in The Times.

According to paper, the new deal will represent an overall pay rise of 20 per cent, worth £1 billion, which includes a backdated pay rise of 4.05 per cent for 2023-24, on top of an existing increase of between 8.8 per cent and 10.3 per cent.

Under the offer, junior doctors will be given a further pay rise of 6 per cent for 2024-25, which will be topped up by a consolidated £1,000 payment.

It comes as GPs are set to vote today on whether they will take strike action in a move health leaders have said would have “catastrophic” impacts on the NHS.

The breakthrough comes after more than a year of strikes and deadlocks between the previous government and junior doctors.

Over the last year and a half more than 1.4 million NHS appointments and operations have been cancelled due to strikes, with costs to the health service estimated to have reached £3 billion.

Mr Streeting and new prime minister Keir Starmer have previously been clear they would not meet previous pay demands from the BMA for junior doctors to get a 35 per cent pay rise. However, the BMA had indicated this would only need to be a starting point for negotiations.

Downing Street did not confirm or deny reports that junior doctors have been offered a 20 pay rise over two years in a bid to resolve the long-running pay dispute.

Asked about the report in The Times, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman told reporters: “As we’ve said before, we’re committed to working to find a solution, resolving this dispute, but I can’t get into detailed running commentary on negotiations.

“We’ve been honest with the public and the sector about the economic circumstances we face. But the Government is determined to do the hard work necessary to finally bring these strikes to an end.”

The official added the industrial action has been “hugely damaging both to patients and to the impact on the waiting lists and we’ve said we’re committed to finding a solution and resolving this dispute.”

A spokesperson for the prime minister said: “We hugely value the critical role that GPs play and as set out in the govt manifesto we are determined to address the issues they face. The govt wants to avert collective action and the impact that would have on patients. I can’t speak ahead of a formal update on that. We’ve said that we want to work constructively to bring these strikes to an end which would be hugely damaging to both patients and the impact on the waiting lists. We are committing to finding a solution and resolving this dispute.”

