Tens of thousands of junior doctors have voted to strike in an escalating row over pay.

Some 98 per cent of the 36,000 British Medical Association members who took part in the ballot backed a 72-hour walkout that will hit every hospital in England next month.

Health Secretary Steve Barclay described the result as ‘deeply disappointing’.

Here, we look at how much junior doctors are paid, what they want and how industrial action could affect the health service.

Why are junior doctors going on strike and what are their demands?

The BMA is asking the government to reverse a real-term pay cut experienced by the doctors since 2009.

The union has estimated that between 2009 and 2022, junior doctors in England have had a 26 per cent real terms pay cut due to below-inflation pay rises.

To rectify this, the government would need to award doctors a 35 per cent increase for 2022-23, according to the BMA.

The government has so far refused to negotiate with junior doctors over pay, arguing that the BMA agreed to a multi-year pay deal following the last round of strikes in 2016.

In a BMA survey conducted earlier this year, which received 3,000 responses, 60 per cent of junior doctors reported low morale and 51 per cent described their desire to continue working in the NHS as low.

Thousands of junior doctors in England have been voting in the latest outbreak of industrial unrest sweeping the country (Stuart Boulton/Alamy/PA)

When did junior doctors last strike and what happened?

In 2016, junior doctor members of the BMA carried out three days of strike action over changes proposed by the government to their contracts. The plan was to reclassify doctors’ normal working week to include Saturdays and late evening working.

Then-health secretary Jeremy Hunt said the new contract would improve patient care at the weekends but junior doctors said it would incentivise unsafe staffing rosters, put patient care at risk and amount to pay cuts of up to 30 per cent.

Three strike days followed but the dispute was eventually resolved when junior doctors voted to take a multi-year pay offer from the government. That guaranteed them a 2 per cent pay increase in 2022-23.

That agreement meant junior doctors have not since been included in the annual review of the Doctors’ and Dentists’ Remuneration Body, which makes independent recommendations on wage increases to the government.

How much are junior doctors paid?

Under the 2016 contract junior doctors’ basic pay, depending on their seniority, ranges from £29,384 to £58,398.

According to the recruitment website Glassdoor, as of February, the average junior doctor’s salary in Canada was $110,361, which is equivalent to £68,133.

Junior doctors in Australia earn an average of £70,000 Australian dollars - around £40,000, according to the site.

How could the strikes impact the NHS?

During the 2016 strikes, consultants and senior doctors covered the shifts of junior doctors who walked out and emergency care was not that badly impacted.

Next month’s strike will take place over a 72 hour period. The dates are not yet known and it is also not known which services might be exempt from strike action.

But NHS leaders have suggested it will significantly impact elective care, with operations having to be postponed.

According to the BMJ, during the 2016 strikes 300,000 operations were cancelled, while A&E attendances dropped by nearly 7 per cent.

Next month’s strikes will come as the NHS’ aims to meet a major target to give all patients waiting more than 78 weeks an appointment and abolish long waiting lists.