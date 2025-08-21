Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Legislation to restrict supermarket sales of junk food has led to a “significant” reduction in purchases, according to the first ever independent analysis.

The research, which was carried out in England by the University of Leeds, estimates that two million fewer products high in fat, sugar or salt (HFSS) were sold per day after the new law took effect.

The team analysed 11.6 billion items sold in Tesco, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s and Asda.

Before the legislation was implemented, 20 out of every 100 items sold were HFSS products that fell within the scope of the legislation.

This number dropped to 19 after the legislation, which restricts the location of HFSS products within supermarkets in England as part of the UK Government’s Childhood Obesity Strategy, was introduced in October 2022, the study found.

19 out of every 100 items sold are HFSS products ( PA Wire )

Nearly 2,000 shoppers were also surveyed to find out how the legislation was perceived and how it affected their shopping behaviour.

Although 73 per cent of shoppers did not think it would impact their own shopping behaviour, 71 per cent believed it would have more impact on others who did not plan their shopping.

Nearly all shoppers (90 per cent) thought making healthier foods affordable was just as, if not more, important than the legislation against less healthy food.

The study noted that the legislation was intended to go unnoticed and this was largely achieved, as 56 per cent of shoppers did not notice any changes in store.

Professor Michelle Morris, who led the research team, said: “Our research shows that the HFSS legislation was a force for good, leading to significant reduction in sales of in-scope HFSS products.

“But more now needs to be done to make healthy and sustainable diets the easy choice for our population, so that we can shift more people’s eating habits towards the national recommendations of the Eatwell Guide.”

Dr Alison Fildes, of the University of Leeds School of Psychology, said: “Our findings suggested shoppers were in favour of the HFSS legislation.

“However, they also expressed their support for greater promotion and affordability of healthy foods.

“Tightening the current legislating to ensure HFSS products are replaced in prominent locations with healthier foods, would go further towards helping shoppers make healthier purchases.”