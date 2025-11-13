What is Kallmann Syndrome? Hitler’s rare genetic sexual disorder uncovered

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Adolf Hitler had a rare genetic disorder that would have impacted the normal development of his sexual organs, according to new research.

Scientists made the discovery through analysis of a sample of the dictator’s DNA, which was lifted from a blood-stained cloth that a US Army colonel had cut from the sofa where Hitler took his own life in 1945.

Their findings revealed Hitler had Kallmann syndrome - a genetic disorder that is known to delay or fully prevent puberty and halt the development of testes in men.

In the Channel 4 documentary Hitler’s DNA: Blueprint of a Dictator, experts said the sample also debunks the myth Hitler had genetic Jewish ancestry and provides evidence that he probably had one or more neurodiverse or mental health conditions.

open image in gallery The analysis was conducted by geneticist Professor Turi King ( Getty )

What is Kallmann syndrome?

Kallmann syndrome is a rare genetic sexual disorder that is characterised by a late or absent puberty and an impaired sense of smell.

It is a form of hypogonadotropic hypogonadism - a condition where the body produces insufficient sex hormones due to an issue in the brain, rather than in the sexual organs themselves.

Men born with hypogonadotropic hypogonadism often have an unusually small penis (micropenis) and undescended testes (cryptorchidism).

What are the symptoms of Kallmann syndrome?

Dr Hana Patel, GP consultant for Superdrug Online Doctor, said there are a number of symptoms of Kallmann syndrome that typically appear around the time of puberty.

“Aside from signs including delayed puberty, little or no growth of pubic or underarm hair, a lack of menstrual periods, one of the most common symptoms is a poor or absent sense of smell,” she said.

The disrupted sense of smell - known as anosmia - is caused by disrupted development of key nerve cells, Dr Patel explained.

“In some cases, people may notice hearing problems, cleft lip or palate, or differences in kidney development,” she added.

How does Kallmann syndrome impact sexual development?

open image in gallery Scientists analysed a sample of Hitler’s DNA taken from the sofa where he died ( Getty Images )

Dr Patel said Kallmann syndrome can impact both sexual organs and secondary sexual characteristics like the growth of facial hair in men and breast development in women.

“Because the body isn’t producing enough of the key puberty-triggering hormones, sexual development simply doesn’t progress as it should,” she told The Independent.

“This means that features like breast development, periods, testicular growth, and sperm production may be delayed or not occur without treatment.”

But she said that with the right medical care, most people can develop normally and “go on to have healthy sexual and reproductive lives”.

How common is Kallmann syndrome?

Kallmann syndrome is “rare,” Dr Patel said: “It’s estimated to affect around 1 in 30,000 males and 1 in 120,000 females.”

However, she added it is thought to be underdiagnosed, especially in women, because symptoms can be more subtle.

What causes Kallmann syndrome?

Dr Patel explained how Kallmann syndrome is caused by changes in certain genes that affect how the brain develops before birth.

“These genetic changes stop some hormone-controlling cells from moving to the right place in the brain, which affects both puberty hormones and the sense of smell,” she said.

“Several genes can be involved, and while the condition can run in families, it can also happen even if no one else has it.”

Can Kallmann syndrome be treated?

The simple answer, Dr Patel said, is “yes”.

“Treatments are available which focus on replacing the hormones the body isn’t producing, and allowing puberty to progress normally, which may include hormone therapy such as testosterone for males or oestrogen and progesterone for females,” she explained.

“When fertility is desired, other specialist treatments can stimulate sperm production or ovulation. With proper medical management, most people with Kallmann syndrome can expect normal sexual development and good long-term health.”