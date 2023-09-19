Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Health Check email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A woman has shared her dramatic recovery process after her bottom was “chopped off” in a boat accident.

Kenzey Hunt, 20, is sharing her recovery process on TikTok after she was injured by a boat propeller in an accident.

Ms Hunt explained that the accident, which left her unable to sit properly for three months, happened when she and her sister were on a trip in South Carolina with friends in August.

She said the group decided to go tubing one day with one of her friend’s boyfriend’s friends, who they didn’t know.

When one of the girls fell off her tube, one of the men driving the boat went to pick her up.

“He made a really sharp U-turn and the rope was really slacked, and he just came, hit me, head on, and I was still laying on the tube headfirst,” she said.

The 20-year-old said she was sucked under the boat before she was hit by the propeller and whipped by the rope when she came up from the water.

Kenzey Hunt drew a diagram of her injuries (@sydhunt via TikTok)

“It got my butt pretty good, so my butt was just kind of open,” she said in the TikTok. “I felt it, and there was just blood everywhere.”

Ms Hunt said the man in the boat lifted her up and had to put her “butt back together.”

The 20-year-old was taken to hospital after she was left with a gashing injury on her backside, propeller bruises going down her leg, deep cuts and fractures on her foot, and a pelvis fracture.

She said she also needed an ostomy bag for six months.

Ms Hunt told Insider deep cuts on her body left a section of her bottom “hanging off.”

“My injuries are unique, and with not being able to put any weight on my butt or foot, [it] makes moving around and relaxing difficult,” she said.

She added: “I can’t wait to just be independent and be able to take care of myself. I can’t wait for all the simple things like sitting, driving, walking normal, getting ready, sitting at a restaurant ... so many things.”