LED face mask ads banned over acne and rosacea claims

Adverts claiming LED face masks can improve acne and rosacea have been banned by advertising watchdogs for making unauthorised medical claims.

The global LED face mask market is set to grow from £290 million this year to £600 million by 2032. But despite the popularity of the at-home beauty devices, dermatologists are divided over whether the light-emitting diodes (LED) can deliver the same results as medical-grade devices used in clinics.

There is some evidence to suggest LED therapy can stimulate cells and improve the skin, but to make medical claims about skin conditions, such as acne and rosacea, devices must be registered with the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

Using AI, the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) searched for adverts which may breach these rules.

The ASA found social media adverts claiming the masks could “treat acne,” “heal rosacea,” or “kill acne-causing bacteria.”

open image in gallery Beautaholics UK Meta advert for an LED face mask ( Beautaholics UK/ ASA )

A retailer of hair and skincare tools, called Project E Beauty showed before and after images of a women’s forehead with and without acne, with the text: “By week three, my acne had disappeared.”

The advert, selling the “LumaLux Face LED therapy mask”, claims the product “treats acne”, adding it could offer “83per cent improvement in acne lesions in four weeks”. It also claims to be able to “fight signs of […] rosacea”.

Another paid-for Meta advert featured a video of a man saying: “LED light therapy actually has clinically proven benefits […] blue light kills acne causing bacteria.”

He then appeared in front of a list which included the text “Anti-Acne”, “Eliminates acne-causing bacteria”, “reduce acnes” and “Alleviates redness from […] rosacea”. The man said, “This mask from Project E Beauty […] has seven different colour modes […] one for acne” and “Three minutes of blue light for reducing acne.”

But ASA said: “No medical claims could be made for the product, whether or not such claims appeared in customer testimonials.”

open image in gallery Luyors Meta advert for an LED face mask ( Luyors/ ASA )

Project E Beauty LLC has since removed potential medical claims relating to “healing, “treating acne” and “rosacea”. It has said it also amended the advert to highlight that any references to acne in before and after photos and reviews were testimonials based on personal experiences.

A video on social media advertising a Silk’n face mask featured a woman using an LED face mask with the caption: “Finished with the blue light to help treat my acne and scars.”

ASA said the paid-for advert must not appear again in that form.

The company Invention Works BV, trading as Silk’n, did acknowledge “acne” was a medical term and said the advert reflected individual perception and results.

A paid-for Meta advert for Luyors, a retailer of LED therapy tools, was also banned after it stated: “It helps tackle everything from acne [...] with clinical precision”.

Luyors said their intention had been to describe the cosmetic benefits of their product, rather than to make a medicinal claim and said it would ensure future advertising would not refer to “acne” or other medical claims.

An advert on the Beautaholics website for a RejuvaLux mask stated it “provides targeted solutions for [...] acne, [...] rosacea.”

In a paid-for Meta advert for the same product also stated: “Whether you’re targeting [...] acne — this is advanced skincare made easy”.

Beautaholics said they would not make claims regarding the treatment or prevention of medical conditions in future.

Izzy Dharmasiri, of the ASA, said: “We know ads can have an influence on what people buy. When it comes to skincare and health treatments, it's important that advertisers don’t blur the line between cosmetic benefits and medicinal claims.

“People should be able to trust the ads they see and hear. The ad rules are clear, products that claim to treat or prevent medical conditions must be licensed or registered with the MHRA. Advertisers also need to have evidence to back up any claims they make in their ads.

“It's important we act to protect people who may be vulnerable and seeking genuine solutions to medical problems.”