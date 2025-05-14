Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Latvian mother who was sent a £17,000 bill for her daughter’s NHS cancer treatment is taking legal action against the government.

The mother, listed as M in the legal challenge, said the bill “was overwhelming and came completely out of the blue” and is taking legal action to argue that European nationals who apply late for settled status should be able to maintain their right to free healthcare in the UK.

She and her daughter now have settled status in the UK under the European Union Settlement Scheme (EUSS) and despite seeing some of the fees waived after challenging it with their NHS trust, are still facing costs of around £2,000.

The mother came to the UK in 2014 and was joined by her young daughter in 2017. She successfully applied for status under EUSS in 2019 and then made an in-time application for her daughter, which was rejected in December 2021.

At the time of her daughter’s rejection, the mother had been locked out of her email account and therefore didn’t realise the application had been refused. This only became apparent in early 2023 and she then made a second application, which was granted in June 2023.

The Department for Health and Social Care is being taken to court over charges to EU citizens who applied for settlement late ( Getty )

During that period her daughter was diagnosed with leukaemia in February 2021, and underwent treatment at the North West Anglia NHS Trust. The now 15-year-old daughter went into remission in July 2023, but nearly a year later, in May 2024, the family were sent an unexpected bill for £16,635.81.

The charge was for the treatment received between the deadline to appeal her daughter’s initial residency refusal, and the date the mother reapplied.

Due to delays in updating the new digital status system for EU citizens, the daughter did not appear to have a refused application when she went to the NHS for treatment.

During this period, when the system hadn’t updated, some 141,000 settlement applications were refused.

The mother explained her shock on finding out that her daughter wasn’t entitled to healthcare, saying: “Finding out about this debt has been very stressful for my daughter. She thinks it is her fault. She knows I cannot afford to repay this amount of money.

“I tried to ensure that my daughter had applied on time and did not realise she did not have status under the EUSS. She now has settled status because the Home Office allowed me to make a late application for her.

“It does not seem fair that the NHS trust is not taking into account these circumstances and is now asking me to pay for so much of her treatment.

“Realising that other families might be in the same position made me determined to take legal action, so that they don’t have to go through this stress and suffering.”

Niamh Grahame, lawyer at the Public Law Project, explained their claim, saying: “People who make a successful late application to the EUSS are still charged for their treatment before the date on which they make the late application.

“We are arguing that this policy breaches the Withdrawal Agreement and unfairly treats people differently for making a late application where the government has accepted that they had a reasonable excuse for doing so.

“The intention behind the Withdrawal Agreement was that the rights of EU nationals and their family members who moved to the UK before Brexit should be continuously protected. If you meet the criteria for a successful application, it should not matter when you apply.”

The Department for Health and Social Care said they would not comment on ongoing legal proceedings.