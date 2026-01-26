Study reveals one lifestyle habit that could put you at risk of long Covid

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new study on long Covid has revealed that one lifestyle habit could put you at an increasing risk of developing the condition and leave you with chest pain for months.

Those who regularly smoke cigarettes were found to be more commonly associated with four major symptoms of long Covid in comparison to non-smokers.

Long Covid was first reported during the 2020 pandemic, and is characterised by symptoms affecting multiple organs and persisting for at least three months or longer.

In previous studies, it has been reported to be associated with obesity, advanced age and having underlying health conditions. It has also been shown that women are more likely to be affected.

However, a research group led by Osaka Metropolitan University’s Graduate School of Medicine has conducted an analysis of the correlation between long Covid and tobacco use, and discovered that smokers of various different methods were more commonly associated with stronger symptoms.

Using a nationwide survey involving 34,000 participants, with 5,068 having a history of Covid-19, they were separated into five categories; non-smokers, former users, combustible cigarette (CC) users, heated tobacco product (HTP) users and dual users.

open image in gallery Current smokers are likely to experience worse symptoms (Rosemary Roberts/Alamy)

Analysis, published in Scientific Reports, discovered that current smokers were more associated with chest pain, shortness of breath, pain in joins and distortion to sense of smell in comparison to non-smokers.

In dual users, these same symptoms were recorded as well as a bitter taste in the mouth. Meanwhile, HTP users suffered from symptoms of shortness of breath and sexual dysfunction.

While symptoms vary differently depending on smoking patterns, individuals who use combustible and heated tobacco products may experience worse symptoms.

“This study is the first to reveal that Long COVID differs depending on smoking patterns. Specifically, individuals who use both combustible and heated tobacco products showed a stronger correlation with more symptoms. These findings underscore the importance of ceasing tobacco use,” graduate student Erika Toyokura stated.

Associate Professor Kazuhisa Asai concluded: “Going forward, we plan to examine the causal relationship and underlying mechanisms between smoking and Long COVID symptoms, and apply these findings to public health policies and clinical practice.”