Lung cancer vaccine: Breakthrough jab could improve survival rates

A new vaccine that fights lung cancer is being tested for the first time on patients in the UK.

The first UK patient received the jab at the National Institute for Health Research UCLH Clinical Research Facility on Tuesday.

Researchers leading the trial said the treatment could improve survival rates among people with the disease, with hopes that it could eventually become the standard of care worldwide.

Known as BNT116 and made by BioNTech, the vaccine is designed to treat non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), the most common form of the disease.

It utilises messenger RNA (mRNA), similar to Covid-19 vaccines, and works by presenting the immune system with tumour markers from NSCLC to prime the body to fight cancer cells expressing these markers.

It is hoped the jab will bolster a person’s immune response to cancer while leaving healthy cells untouched, unlike chemotherapy.

Professor Siow Ming Lee, a consultant medical oncologist at University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (UCLH) – which is leading the trial in the UK, told the PA news agency: “This technology has moved on incredibly fast.

“It’s simple to deliver, and you can select specific antigens in the cancer cell, and then you target them.”

The phase one clinical trial is the first in human study of BNT116, which will be given to lung cancer patients alongside standard immunotherapy.

About 43,000 people are diagnosed with lung cancer in the UK each year (PA) ( PA Archive )

“Immunotherapy has made a big progress, especially in lung cancer,” Prof Lee added. “But it still doesn’t treat all lung cancer patients successfully.

“We know it’s well tolerated for our Covid vaccine patients, so we hope it will be well tolerated for cancer patients.

“This technology is the next big phase of cancer treatment. We’ve been through chemotherapy. We’ve been through the standard immunotherapy treatment for some lung cancer patients.

“We’ve got personalised treatments using EGFR (epidermal growth factor receptor). But now we just want to add on another additional immune approach attack, and we hope it’s a success.”

The trial will take place across 34 research sites in seven countries, with six located in England and Wales.

Overall, it is hoped about 130 lung cancer patients will be enrolled, 20 of whom will be based in the UK.

Janusz Racz, 67, who lives in London, is the first person to have the vaccine in the UK.

He was diagnosed with lung cancer in May and soon after started chemotherapy and radiotherapy, which was given concurrently.

The vaccine, known as BNT116, utilises messenger RNA (mRNA), the same technology used in the Covid jab ( University of Oxford/AFP via Get )

The scientist, who specialises in artificial intelligence (AI), told PA that the main reason he wanted to take part in the trial is his profession.

“The main reason is that I am a scientist too, and I understand that the progress of science – especially in medicine – lies in people agreeing to be involved in such investigations,” Mr Racz said.

“It would be very beneficial for me, because it’s a new methodology not available for other patients that can help me to get rid of the cancer.

“And also, I can be a part of the team that can provide proof of concept for this new methodology, and the faster it would be implemented across the world, more people will be saved.”

Mr Racz received six consecutive injections given five minutes apart over a half-hour period at the National Institute for Health Research UCLH Clinical Research Facility on Tuesday.

Each jab contained different RNA strands. He will get the vaccine every week for six consecutive weeks, and then every three weeks for a total of 54 weeks.

Prof Lee added: “We hope adding this additional treatment will stop the cancer coming back because a lot of time for lung cancer patients, even after surgery and radiation, it does come back.

“We know the standard immunotherapy after concurrent chemo radiation can improve survival significantly.”

Lung cancer is one of the most common types of cancer, with more than 43,000 new diagnoses in the UK every year.

“I’ve been in lung cancer research for 40 years now,” Prof Lee added. “When I started in the 1990s, nobody believed chemotherapy worked.

“We now know about 20-30% [of patients] stay alive with stage four with immunotherapy and now we want to improve survival rates.

“So hopefully this mRNA vaccine, on top of immunotherapy, might provide the extra boost.

“We hope to go on to phase two, phase three, and then hope it becomes standard of care worldwide and saves lots of lung cancer patients.

“We have to try to push the boundary, and we’ve been pushing here for the last 30 to 40 years now. It’s a privilege to be involved in lung cancer research.”

Consultant medical oncologist Dr Sarah Benafif is leading the delivery of the study at UCLH.

She said: “The strength of the approach we are taking is that the treatment is aimed at being highly targeted towards cancer cells.

“In this way we hope that in time we are able to show that the treatment is effective against lung cancer whilst leaving other tissues untouched.”

In July 2023, the Government signed an agreement with BioNTech to provide up to 10,000 patients with precision cancer immunotherapies by 2030.

Science minister Lord Vallance added: “It is good to see this vaccine taking its next important step.

“This approach has the potential to save the lives of thousands diagnosed with lung cancer every year.

“We back our researchers so that they continue to be an integral part of projects that produce groundbreaking therapies, like this one.”

Are there vaccines for other types of cancer?

Yes. In April, a final phase three trial involving a personalised mRNA jab for melanoma was launched at UCLH.

The vaccine is custom-built for each patient in just a few weeks and works by telling the body to hunt down cancer cells and prevent the disease from coming back.

A phase two trial, involving pharma firms Moderna and MSD, found the treatment dramatically reduced the risk of the cancer returning in melanoma patients.

In June, it also emerged the first patient in England had received an mRNA vaccine for bowel cancer, which is being developed by BioNTech and Genentech. The trial at Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham forms part of NHS England’s Cancer Vaccine Launch Pad.

What do jabs like these mean for cancer care and what could the future hold?

Prof Lee described vaccines like this as “the next big phase of cancer treatment”.

BNT116 is made by BioNTech, which signed an agreement with the Government in July 2023 to provide up to 10,000 patients with precision cancer immunotherapies by 2030.

NHS England’s Cancer Vaccine Launch Pad is also working to fast-track patients to get vaccines at the earliest opportunity.

