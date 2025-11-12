Scientists unveil new anti-malaria drug with ‘very high cure rate’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new anti-malaria drug with a cure rate of over 97 per cent has been developed by scientists.

The drug is the first to be created in 25 years and was made in an attempt to eliminate resistance to existing treatments.

Experts said that they were “very excited” by the findings, with the treatment showing a cure rate of 99.2 per cent in some assessments.

“This has a potential to not just treat the disease, but also to work against the resistant parasites, [and] additionally, block the transmission of the disease,” said Dr Sujata Vaidyanathan, head of global health development at Novartis, which created the new drug.

The treatment, known as GanLum, works by disrupting the internal protein transport system in the malaria parasite – which is essential for the parasite to survive in the blood.

open image in gallery A new anti-malaria drug has been created by scientists, which is spread by mosquitoes carrying the disease

Experts said that they have been sounding the alert about resistance to anti-malaria treatments and the GanLum will help stem the concern.

Dr Vaidyanathan went on: “We are starting to see emergence of resistance.

“In order to address this, we set about to create a totally new kind of compound.

“There has not been major innovation in the treatment of malaria in the past 25 years, because the ACT’s (artemisinin-based combination therapies) have worked so well.

“But now, resulting in the resistance that is arising, we have set up to develop a completely new treatment for malaria.”

She added: “In addition to treating malaria, [it] has the potential to kill the resistant parasites.

“The way the drug works is by disrupting the parasite’s internal protein transport system and which then is essential for these parasites to survive inside the red blood cells.

“So this way, it’s able to address the disease, as well as able to work across the different parasite spectrum.”

Scientists have now reported back on their large clinical trial assessing the treatment in the real world, presenting their findings to the American Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene annual meeting in Toronto.

The trial ran across 34 sites in 12 countries in Sub Saharan Africa involving 1,700 adults and children who weighed more than 10kg.

open image in gallery Malaria is caused by being bitten by an infected mosquito ( (Alamy/PA) )

“It had a very high cure rate,” Dr Vaidyanathan said.

Commenting on the findings, Professor Abdoulaye Djimde – co-ordinator of the West African Network for Clinical Trials of Antimalarial Drugs, said: “I must say that I’m very, very excited and very pleased to see the results of GanLum.

“Despite the progress that has been made recently, malaria is actually becoming more of a challenge because of many factors: climate change; funding cuts and others.

“The numbers are going in the wrong direction, added to that, the looming development of resistance.

“So having a new compound that is that effective and that safe is music to my ears.”

He added: “GanLum could represent the biggest advance in malaria treatment for decades, with high efficacy against multiple forms of the parasite as well as the ability to kill mutant strains that are showing signs of resistance to current medicines.”

Novartis said that the novel ingredient in GanLum, ganaplacide, was discovered after screening 2.3 million molecules.

GanLum is made up of ganaplacide and a new formulation of existing antimalarial lumefantrine, a longer-acting treatment.

The treatment is given as a sachet of granules once a day for three days.

Novartis said it plans to seek regulatory approvals from health authorities for GanLum as soon as possible.