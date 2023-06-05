Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

One of the NHS’ largest hospital trusts is being investigated over “possible gross negligence manslaughter” after a baby died 24 hours after her birth.

Polly Lindop died at St Mary’s Hospital on 13 March and Greater Manchester Police have now launched a probe into her death.

Police said its major incident team launched the investigation into “possible Gross Negligence manslaughter” after concerns were raised to the force and local coroner.

Manchester University Hospital Foundation Trust, which runs St Mary’s Hospital, is one of the largest NHS trusts in the country. Its services at St Mary’s hospital are currently rated “good” by care watchdog the Care Quality Commission.

DCI Mark Davis of GMP’s major incident team said: “First, I want to express my condolences to the parents of Polly at what is an extremely difficult time for them. Our thoughts will remain with them as we carry out our investigation.

“A number of hospital staff have been spoken to as witnesses by officers and no arrests have been made at this time.

“The hospital trust has been fully cooperative with the police and all relevant authorities have been kept informed. The investigation into Polly’s death is on-going and her family will continue to be kept updated in relation to any significant developments.”

Polly’s parents said in a statement: “As Polly’s parents we would like to thank everyone at GMP for their continual efforts everyday in gaining us answers. Our beautiful brave baby girl Polly, we love you and miss you every day. Sleep tight my darling.”

A spokesperson for MFT stated: “GMP are investigating an incident that happened in March 2023. Our thoughts continue to be with the family and we are co-operating fully with the police investigation.”