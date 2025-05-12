Eating three yoghurts a day could be the secret to a long life, said 117-year-old

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The key to a long life is eating plenty of yoghurt, according to a woman who lived until the age of 117.

Maria Branyas Morera was the oldest living person on earth and since she died in August 2024, she has been the focus of scientific interest.

Researchers from Barcelona, Spain, have studied her gut microbiome and published a paper on their findings.

The results have not yet been peer-reviewed on the supercentenarian - someone who lives longer than 110 years - but they still provide an insight into how dietary choices could help extend your lifespan.

The study suggested Ms Morera had an exceptionally healthy gut and had cells that functioned as if they were 17 years younger than her age.

open image in gallery Yoghurt is particularly good at boosting gut health because it contains bacteria ( iStock )

Researchers say her microbiome was “anti-inflammatory” and contained high levels of bifidobacteria – a genus of gastrointestinal bacteria, also known as gut microbiota, that resides in our digestive tract.

Before she died, Ms Morera told an interviewer that the secret to her longevity was avoiding smoking and alcohol, going on daily walks, following a diet rich in fruit and vegetables and eating three yoghurts a day.

She also put her long life down to being surrounded by friends and family and avoiding “toxic people”.

It is thought Ms Morera’s varied diet of fruit and veg and plenty of yoghurt boosted her gut health and perhaps even extended her lifespan.

Inside your gastrointestinal tract, there are trillions of bacteria and microbes, which all contribute to the gut microbiome. This is instrumental in keeping your immune system functioning.

Those with a greater variety of microbes in the gut have lower inflammation, which is known to decrease the risk of experiencing chronic conditions such as heart disease and type 2 diabetes - that’s why experts believe good gut health boosts longevity.

open image in gallery Ms Morera died in Spain at the Residencia Santa Maria del Tura nursing home in Olot, Catalonia, where she had lived since 2000 ( @MariaBranyas112/X )

However, yoghurt is particularly good at boosting gut health because it is a fermented food – it's made by heating milk, adding bacteria and incubating it. This process produces probiotics and when consumed, the bacteria can support the gut by outcompeting harmful microbes.

“Natural yoghurt contains live bacterial cultures that help maintain a balanced gut microbiome, which plays a role in everything from digestion to immunity, mood, and inflammation,” Rob Hobson, nutritionist and author of Unprocess Your Life, told The Independent.

“Regularly eating fermented dairy like yoghurt has also been linked with lower levels of inflammation and a reduced risk of metabolic disease, certain cancers, and age-related decline.”

But he stressed that yoghurt isn’t a “silver bullet”. Instead, it is the overall quality of her diet and lifestyle that contributed to her old age and gut health.

Eating a variety of fruits and vegetables is one of the best things you can do for your gut, he explained.

Mr Hobson said: “They’re packed with fibre and polyphenols which are plant compounds that feed beneficial gut bacteria and help them flourish.

“This boosts microbial diversity, which is a strong marker of good gut health. In turn, your microbes produce short-chain fatty acids like butyrate, which help lower inflammation and keep the gut lining healthy,” he added.

In addition, a daily walk also likely helped improve her gut health.

That’s because “regular movement encourages the growth of beneficial bacteria, especially those that produce short-chain fatty acids like butyrate. These are known to reduce inflammation and support the gut lining,” according to Mr Hobson.