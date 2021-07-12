As 19 July looms closer many will be questioning how to approach the new set up of having much of the restriction decision making left up to us.

Boris Johnson is expected to confirm his decision to abandon nearly all coronavirus restrictions in England after 19 July in an announcement today.

The final step in the unlocking roadmap will see the following restrictions lifted:

All regulations on social distancing and mask wearing are to be lifted on 19 July, although there will be guidance on mask-wearing in confined places.

The requirement to work from home where possible will end, but employers are encouraged to consult with their staff about this move. No new employment rights were announced, so employees will have no legal backing to refuse work in a workplace without masking or social distancing protocols.

Local transport authorities and airlines will be able to set mask-wearing as a condition for travel, but there will be no law requiring masks to be worn.

Table service and other social distancing measures in pubs and restaurants are also set to be lifted on 19 July, which will allow drinkers to order at the bar again.

Sports stadiums and venues such as theatres and cinemas will be allowed to fully reopen with no cap on capacity.

The limit on named care home visitors will be lifted but infection control measures will remain in place.

The requirement to self-isolate for 14 days will remain in place for those who test positive for Covid-19 but the government is looking to change rules for fully vaccinated contacts of positive cases.

Social distancing restrictions will also remain in place at ports and airports, where the one-metre plus rule will continue to apply.

But these moves come Mr Johnson is also cautioning that his government’s plans “must come with a warning”.

Having notably dropped claims that such a move is “irreversible”, the prime minister will reportedly use today’s press conference to remind the nation that “caution is absolutely vital, and we must all take responsibility so we don’t undo our progress”.

The easing of restrictions comes as scientists sound the alarm over rising hospital admissions, with Professor Peter Openshaw, who sits on the government’s advisory Nervtag committee, warning “we are all very concerned about the very rapid rise” in hospitalisations – now in their hundreds each day and, according to one Public Health England official, at risk of hitting 3,000 per day if cases rise in line with government estimates.

Given the changes that are set to take place within the next week we want to know how you feel about the restrictions being lifted and most particularly how you think you will approach wearing a mask in the future.

Will you continue to wear a mask in the same places we have been during lockdown, will you still wear one but as a regularly or are you planning to do away with your mask entirely post 19 July even in confined spaces where guidance is in place?

