Maternity failings continue to make up the majority of billions spent by NHS on clinical negligence claims, as an NHS body warns of “devastating” consequences of poor care.

Two thirds of the £13 billion spent by the NHS in 2021-21 in relation to negligence claims were related to maternity care according to new data.

A report released by NHS Resolution said costs related to maternity failures: “A stark reminder that although the NHS remains one of the safest healthcare systems in the world within which to give birth, avoidable errors within maternity can have devastating consequences for the child, mother and wider family, as well as the NHS staff involved.”

According to figures in 2021-22, there were 1,243 maternity related negligence claims reported to NHS up from 1,571 in the year prior.

The shows 200 claims of cerebral palsy or brain damage were received in 2021-22, a decrease from the year prior when it had 250.

The organisation said the growth in obsetetrics claims in the last three years was due to trust reporting cases of cerebal palsy and brain damage earlier through its early notification scheme launched in 2017.

Earlier this year the landmark report into maternity failings at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital found almost 300 incidents of death of brain damage due to poor care over two decades at the trust.

Chair of the Shrewsbury review, Donna Ockenden, has now started a review into alleged poor care in hundreds of maternity cases at Nottingham University Hospitals Foundation Trust. A third review into failings at East Kent Hospitals FT is also expected to be published later this year.

According to its annual report the overal cost of harm in the NHS reached £13 billion in 2021-22 – up from £7.9 billion in 2020-21. However, much of this increase is related to changes to discount claims made by the treasury.

However, NHS Resolution said without these changes the cost of harm would still have increased to £8.7 billion due to a higher volume of claims linked to increased activity for the NHS.

The report said: “Obstetrics claims accounted for 62 per cent of all clinical claims by value received in the year, highlighting the underlying impact of the financial costs of maternity indemnity payments, alongside the impact of harm on patients, families and healthcare staff.”

The second biggest areas in terms of clinical negligence claims in 2021-22 was emergency medicine, which had 1,229 claims, orthopaedic surgery at 1,203 claims.

‘Catastrophic’ consequences

The news over maternity claims comes as Siobhan Weir and Luke Jackson, the parents of twins Harry and Henry Jackson, have called for the NHS to learn lessons after an inquest found multiple failings in their babies care by the inadequate rated maternity services in Sheffield.

Harry died still born following an emergency caesarean in June 2021 at the Jessop Wing run by Sheffield Teaching Hospitals Foundation Trust, and his brother Jackson died six days later. The Jessop wing is current rated inadequate by the Care Quality Commission.

An inquest at Sheffield’s Medico-Legal Centre was told Siobhan Weir had been admitted to Sheffield’s Jessop Wing Hospital three times prior to her caesarean due to severe vomiting.

(Irwin Mitchell)

According to a report of the inquest from the lawyers representing the family, on the third admission the pain in her abdomen was so severe she could not tolerate the monitoring of the babies’ heart rates.

An investigation report from the trust found the risks associated with not having her babies heart rates monitored was never explained and the results of her observations not reviewed by a medic.

The trust’s investigation found there were “missed opportunities” to investigate the cause of Ms Weir’s persistent sickness during her pregnancy and failure to recognise a deterioration in her condition. The organisation admitted had the twins been delivered sooner they would have survived.

Siobhan Weir, a care home worker, said: “It’s impossible to put into words how difficult it remains trying to come to terms with how Henry and Harry died. It’s difficult not to think how things could be different and both the boys could be at home growing up and starting to cause mischief.”

“Nothing will ever fill the void in our lives. I don’t think we’ll ever get over losing Harry and Henry and we will continue to think about them every single day. They will always be a part of our family and we’ll never stop loving them.”

Rosie Charlton, lawyer at Irwin Mitchell representing the family said after the hearing: “Sadly through our work we continue to see the catastrophic consequences that families are left to face following issues in maternity care. Behind each case is a human story of how families have been devastated.”

Sheffield Teaching Hospitals FT was approached for comment.