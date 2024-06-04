Parents call for public inquiry after deaths of nine babies at scandal-hit NHS trust

Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

The families of nine babies who died under the care of a scandal-hit hospital have called for an inquiry into NHS maternity service failings.

Nine babies died and four mothers allegedly nearly lost their lives between 2021 and 2023 while under the care of University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust.

In a letter to MPs, the families have called for a public inquiry into repeated “errors in maternity care”, which they warn will lead to more babies and mothers dying.

The allegations published in a letter from families on Tuesday concern two hospitals, the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton and Worthing Hospital.

The families wrote: “All our babies were otherwise healthy and would have grown up if not for the failings in care and the dismissal of our concerns. Our children lost an entire life; they never got a chance to grow up, to learn to walk and speak, to make friends, to witness the awe and beauty of our planet.

“Though our babies left their mark on this world in many meaningful ways, they had so much more to give and experience. This is a loss to us as parents, to our families and to society as a whole.”

In March a coroner ruled neglect by staff at Worthing Hospital contributed to the death of 14-day-old baby Orlando Davis in September 2021.

Orlando died of a fatal brain injury just two weeks after his birth as the hospital failed to recognise a rare condition from which his mother, Robyn Davis, was suffering.

Maternity services at University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust are rated “requires improvement” (Jeff Moore/PA) ( PA Wire )

In 2021 the trust’s maternity services were rated “inadequate” by the Care Quality Commission and it was handed a warning notice over concerns about safety.

The CQC found some improvements in April 2022 and upgraded its rating to “requires improvement.”

The families’ letter comes as the trust faces a separate police probe into 105 alleged cases of medical negligence – 84 relating to neurology and 21 to gastroenterology.

Dr Maggie Davies, chief nurse at University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust, said it offered “our deepest condolences and sincere apologies” to the families.

“Whilst we recognise that no words can ease their pain, our dedicated teams are committed to listening, learning and improving the service, so that mothers-to-be, mothers and their babies are as safe as they possibly can be whilst in our care,” she said.