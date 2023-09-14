Teen’s ‘flu-like symptoms’ lead to hand and leg amputations

Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 14-year-old boy in Tennessee recently had to have multiple limbs amputated after suffering flu-like symptoms.

Mathias Uribe first started showing signs of illness in June, his family wrote on a GoFundMe page. He saw two doctors but had to receive emergency care on 30 June when his heart stopped. The teen went into cardiac arrest and was flown to multiple hospitals; eventually doctors told his family he had pneumonia and streptococcal toxic shock syndrome (STSS), and he was placed on extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, or ECMO, a life support machine.

“Our brilliant, 14-year-old son is a fighter,” his family wrote. “Our son has always been a happy, tender, loving boy, who touches the heart of everyone around him.”

After 12 days, Mathias was taken off ECMO, but his family were soon told his limbs had been compromised during his illness. “ECMO saved his life by saving his organs. However, his extremities did not receive enough blood flow,” his family wrote. “For this reason, after speaking to his medical team and after exhausting all options on Friday, July 21st the medical team made the difficult decision to amputate his left leg below the knee.”

Just four days later, what remained of his left leg was amputated in addition to his right leg below the knee; on 1 August, both hands were amputated as well.

“As you can imagine, this news has left us all feeling a whirlwind of emotions. We find solace in knowing that this decision was made after careful consideration and consultation with medical professionals who have his best interests at heart,” his family wrote. “Our son’s strength and resilience have always been an inspiration to us all. He has faced adversity with unwavering courage, and we have no doubt that he will continue to do so throughout his journey.”

Toxic shock syndrome (TSS) is a complication of certain bacterial infections, including staph and group A strep. It can affect anyone, but people with skin wounds, people who use tampons; menstrual cups; or diaphragms; and people who have recently undergone surgery are at an increased risk.

TSS symptoms progress quickly. Symptoms include sudden-onset high fever, vomiting and diarrhoea; low blood pressure; a rash that looks like a sunburn, particularly on the soles of the feet or palms of the hands; muscle aches; confusion; redness of the throat, mouth, or eyes; seizures; and headaches, per the Mayo Clinic.

There’s no single test for TSS, but when a doctor suspects it they may request a blood and urine sample from the patient to determine if they’ve been infected with staph or strep. Since TSS can affect different organs, a doctor might also recommend a CT scan, chest x-ray, or other tests.

People with TSS are usually hospitalised. Once there, they’ll be given antibiotics, and doctors will try to locate the source of the infection that resulted in TSS. They may be given medication that stabilises blood pressure, fluids to treat dehydration, and other treatments. As was the case for Uribe, surgery is sometimes needed as a result of TSS. Per Johns Hopkins Medicine, TSS can necessitate amputations of toes, fingers, or limbs.

There are no vaccines that can prevent a strep infection—and, thus, prevent resulting TSS—but certain behaviours can lower your chances of suffering from the complication, including washing your hands often, cleaning and bandaging wounds, seeing a doctor if you have any deep wounds, and taking antibiotics if your doctor prescribes them.

Mathias’ family provided an update on 17 August, announcing that their son was in recovery. They said he will need prosthetics as well as many medical devices. These include a wheelchair; a wheel-chair accessible car; home modifications, including a walk-in shower, platform lifts, and ramps; transfer equipment; and a service dog.

They added that Mathias is adjusting to his new reality. “Mathias has truly shown us remarkable bravery and strength throughout this journey,” they wrote. “Despite the challenges, he’s unwaveringly focused on the path ahead, embracing every step with a heartwarming sense of determination. Your support, prayers, and encouragement have been invaluable.”