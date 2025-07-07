Measles outbreak leaves several children ‘seriously unwell’ as alert issued by NHS
Parents warned to get their children vaccinated as measles drives hospital admissions at Alder Hey A&E
A measles outbreak on Merseyside has left several children “seriously unwell”, a top NHS hospital has warned as it urged people to get vaccinated to help combat the spread of the disease.
The rise in cases, according to an alert on Alder Hey Children’s Hospital websites, is also driving an increase in patients attending its A&E.
In an open letter, published on Monday, the trust’s senior directors warned: “Measles is putting children and young people at risk within our communities and our hospital. Several children are seriously unwell and receiving treatment at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.
“Measles is on the rise amongst our children. We can all help stop it. Get vaccinated now.”
It warned that the reason there are more cases of the virus is because fewer people are having the Measles, Mumps and Rubella (MMR) vaccine.
The trust said the number of children being treated at Alder Hey hospital over measles is increasing and warned “children in hospital who are very poorly for another reason, are at higher risk of catching the virus.”
