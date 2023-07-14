Measles outbreak alert issued as health chiefs warn 160,000 cases could hit London

Sign up for our free Health Check email to receive exclusive analysis on the week in health Get our free Health Check email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Health chiefs have warned London could face an outbreak of up to 160,000 new measles cases if vaccination rates do not improve.

An alert issued on Friday, warned the UK could see a “resurgence” in measles with London being hit the worse, according to UK Health Security Agency.

UKHSA said there had been 128 cases of measels between January and June 2023 compared to 54 cases across 2022 - 66 per cent of these cases were detected in London.

Parents are being urged to check their children are up to date with their Measles, Mumps and Rubella vaccines and to call their GP practice if they are unsure.

The public health authority said: “Assessment finds the risk of a measles epidemic across the UK is considered low. However, with lower current levels of coverage in London, a measles outbreak of between 40,000 and 160,000 cases could occur in the capital.”

It said assessments also found a high risk of cases linked to overseas travel which have led to outbreaks in young people and unvaccinated communities.

The Measles, Mumps and Rubella vaccine, used for measles, is given to children at around 9 to 15 months and a second dose is given up to six years old.

The World Health Organisation has said 95 per cent vaccine coverage is needed to prevent outbreaks among populations. However, in England, the coverage of MMR doses at 5 years old is just 85 per cent

UKHSA said the risk in London is due to low vaccination rates over the past several years and worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic. In some groups such as 2 year olds the coverage of the first MMR vaccine dose is as low as 69 per cent.

Dr Vanessa Saliba, UKHSA Consultant Epidemiologist said: “Measles can be a serious infection that can lead to complications, especially in young children and those with weakened immune systems. Due to longstanding sub-optimal vaccine uptake, there is now a very real risk of seeing big outbreaks in London.

“Measles spreads very easily but is preventable. To help protect ourselves, our families and those around us it is vital we all ensure we are vaccinated with 2 doses of the MMR vaccine, free on the NHS whatever your age. Parents can check their children’s red book to see if they are up to date or if you’re not sure anyone can call their GP practice. It’s important everyone is fully vaccinated before travelling overseas this summer.”

The NHS’ top nurse for London, Jane Clegg said GPs had been calling more than 10,000 parents of unvaccinated children, and booking in hundreds for an appointment.

Symptoms of measles can include high body temperature, a runny or blocked nose, coughing and or sneezing and sore and red watery eyes.

Following this small white spots may appear inside the mouth and a blotchy rash with raised bumps that is usually not itchy.

The NHS advises people to call their GP or NHS 111 immediately if you suspect you or your child have measles, or you have been in close contact with someone who has had measles and are unvaccinated, are pregnant or have a weakened immune system.